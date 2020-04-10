GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 16 April – Release date, time, expected content, bonuses, discounts & more
April is absolutely flying by as we’re already approaching the third GTA Online weekly update of the month!
Like usual, we’re expecting a ton of new content, discounts and bonuses to arrive in Los Santos.
Keep reading to find out everything about 16 April’s Weekly Update.
Release Date
GTA Online weekly updates arrive at the same time every Thursday.
Therefore the next weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 16 April 2020, between 9-10am GMT / 4-5am ET.
What do we expect to see?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
April’s Weekly Updates so far
The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
9 April Weekly Update
The following content has arrived in the new update.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Deluxo
- Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Air Freight
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Top Fun
- Stockpile
- Air Force Zero
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $897,500
- Schlagen GT, $650,000
- P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000
- Buzzard, $875,000
- Hangars, 60% Discount
- Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount
Time Trial:
- Cypress Flats, Par Time of 02:07.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Little Seoul, Par Time of 01:10.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- ZR380, $534,660/$402,000
- Cerberus $967,575/$727,500
2nd April Weekly Update
The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car – Tempesta
- The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Arena Wars, 3X
- Premium Repo missions, 2X
- Time Trials, 3X
Discounted Content:
- RC Tank, $1,365,000
- Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
- X80 Proto, $1,350,000
- Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
- RC Bandito, $954,000
Time Trial:
- Sawmill, Par Time of 02:15.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00
- Video Guide
Targeted Sales:
- Sasquatch
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- ZR380
- Cerberus
Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants Return
Rockstar confirmed on Twitter recently that the Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants have retired until Monday, 13 April 2020.
Fend off waves of heavily armed officers or wander South San Andreas in search of special plants with certain transformative properties.
