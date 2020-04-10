GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 16 April – Release date, time, expected content, bonuses, discounts & more

April is flying by and we’re already approaching Rockstar’s third weekly patch of the month!

April is absolutely flying by as we’re already approaching the third GTA Online weekly update of the month!

Like usual, we’re expecting a ton of new content, discounts and bonuses to arrive in Los Santos.

Keep reading to find out everything about 16 April’s Weekly Update.

GTA Online weekly updates arrive at the same time every Thursday.

Therefore the next weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 16 April 2020, between 9-10am GMT / 4-5am ET.

What do we expect to see?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in April?

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

The following content has arrived in the new update.

New Content:

Declasse Vamos

Podium Car: Deluxo

Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000

READY FOR TAKEOFF: The Deluxo is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Top Fun

Stockpile

Air Force Zero

TRIPLE THREAT: Stockpile is paying out triple GTA dollars and RP this week

Discounted Content:

Deveste Eight, $897,500

Schlagen GT, $650,000

P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000

Buzzard, $875,000

Hangars, 60% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount

Time Trial:

Cypress Flats, Par Time of 02:07.20

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Little Seoul, Par Time of 01:10.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

ZR380, $534,660/$402,000

Cerberus $967,575/$727,500

READ MORE: GTA 6 – Release date, rumours, leaks, news & more

The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.

New Content:

Podium Car – Tempesta

The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com

TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Tempesta

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Arena Wars, 3X

Premium Repo missions, 2X

Time Trials, 3X

Discounted Content:

RC Tank, $1,365,000

Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140

X80 Proto, $1,350,000

Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount

RC Bandito, $954,000

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

BATTLE HARDENED: It’s triple payout for Arena Wars this week, so what are you waiting for?

Time Trial:

Sawmill, Par Time of 02:15.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00

Video Guide

Targeted Sales:

Sasquatch

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

ZR380

Cerberus

Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants Return

Rockstar confirmed on Twitter recently that the Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants have retired until Monday, 13 April 2020.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Rockstar have brought back Alien Survivals and Peyote Plants for this week only

Fend off waves of heavily armed officers or wander South San Andreas in search of special plants with certain transformative properties.

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat