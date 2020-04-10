[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 16 April – Release date, time, expected content, bonuses, discounts & more

April is flying by and we’re already approaching Rockstar’s third weekly patch of the month!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 10, 2020
gta online weekly update countdown 16 april

April is absolutely flying by as we’re already approaching the third GTA Online weekly update of the month!

Like usual, we’re expecting a ton of new content, discounts and bonuses to arrive in Los Santos.

Keep reading to find out everything about 16 April’s Weekly Update.

7 Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants Return

Release Date

GTA Online weekly updates arrive at the same time every Thursday.

Therefore the next weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 16 April 2020, between 9-10am GMT / 4-5am ET.

What do we expect to see?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in April?
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

April’s Weekly Updates so far

The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

9 April Weekly Update

The following content has arrived in the new update.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Deluxo
  • Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000
gta online weekly update podium car deluxo
READY FOR TAKEOFF: The Deluxo is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Air Freight

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Top Fun
  • Stockpile
  • Air Force Zero
gta online weekly update stockpile 3x payout
TRIPLE THREAT: Stockpile is paying out triple GTA dollars and RP this week

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $897,500
  • Schlagen GT, $650,000
  • P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000
  • Buzzard, $875,000
  • Hangars, 60% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • ZR380, $534,660/$402,000
  • Cerberus $967,575/$727,500

2nd April Weekly Update

The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.

New Content:

  • Podium Car – Tempesta
  • The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
gta online weekly update tempesta podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Tempesta

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Arena Wars, 3X
  • Premium Repo missions, 2X
  • Time Trials, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • RC Tank, $1,365,000
  • Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
  • X80 Proto, $1,350,000
  • Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
  • RC Bandito, $954,000

gta online weekly update arena war triple payout
BATTLE HARDENED: It’s triple payout for Arena Wars this week, so what are you waiting for?

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Targeted Sales:

  • Sasquatch

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • ZR380
  • Cerberus

Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants Return

Rockstar confirmed on Twitter recently that the Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants have retired until Monday, 13 April 2020.

gta online weekly update alien survival series
GUESS WHO’S BACK: Rockstar have brought back Alien Survivals and Peyote Plants for this week only

Fend off waves of heavily armed officers or wander South San Andreas in search of special plants with certain transformative properties.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

