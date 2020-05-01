[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online: Get $500k free for playing in May, weekly update, new missions & more

That’s right, there’s more than a few reasons to play GTA Online in May. There’s at least 500,000 of them.

by Brandon Ridgely May 1, 2020
gta online one time gift free money

There’s always something going on in GTA Online. Whether it’s an event to turn into animals, fight aliens, or simply get some free money.

Unfortunately this month you’ll only get the money. But good news, it’s a pretty decent chunk of cash for your Maze account.

So how can you get your free GTA$500,000 in GTA Online?

How to get your free $500k in GTA

GTA Online free GTA 500000 for playing in May
CHA-CHING – A free GTA$500,000 can give you a decent start online

This may be the easiest GTA$ you’ll ever get. To receive your free GTA$500,000, simply log in throughout May.

While you won’t get the money immediately, you can expect it to be wired to your Maze account within seven days.

READ MORE: GTA V Online Money Glitch

GTA Online update

gta v online weekly update 30 april
DEALS – There is tons of new content and deals in GTA Online this patch

Along with this one-time free bonus cash, GTA Online also has some exciting events and changes in its April patch.

This includes a 40% discount on laser weapons, and discounts on many other things including the B-11 Strikeforce, the Oppressor, and the Hotring Sabre.

The new patch also introduces tons of new missions, and increased payments for specific missions, up to three times the rewards.

READ MORE: GTA Online Treasure Hunt: All 20 clue locations

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Sports Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

