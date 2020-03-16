GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 19 March Content – Release date, expected content, news & more
We’re halfway through March which means the third online update will be arriving to Los Santos.
We’re now halfway through March 2020, meaning the third weekly content update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is on the way.
Rockstar has already treated us to a load of new content made up of vehicles, bonus payouts and discounts, but there’s more to come.
Keep reading to find out when the next update will drop and what to expect.
Release Date
The third weekly update of the month will drop at around 10am GMT on Thursday, 19 March 2020.
We’ll update this page with all the patch notes as soon as they drop.
Expected Content
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
March Updates so far
The following patch notes cover March 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses
This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle – Shotaro
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Deadline, 3X
- Business Battles, 2X
Discounted Content:
- Rampant Rocket, $601,250
- Locust, $975,000
- Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
- Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
- Select Clubhouse Renovations
- MC Businesses
- MC Business Upgrades
Time Trial:
- Fort Zancudo, Par Time of 01:44.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- FMJ, $350,000
- Tempesta, $265,800
- Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses
5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.
New Content:
- Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
- Podium Car: Imorgon
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
- Double rewards on Gunrunning
Discounted Content:
- Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
- Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
- 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
- 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
- Benny’s conversions
- Vehicle performance upgrades
- Avenger
Time Trial:
- End to End, Par time of 04:09.50
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
Free Content:
Play GTA Online to receive:
- Overflod Tee
- White Nagasaki Tee
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
- Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
- Additional 10% off other weekly discounts
