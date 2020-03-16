MLB The Show 20 Trophy Guide: What you need to go platinum – Diamond Dynasty, RTTS, review & more

Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 19 March Content – Release date, expected content, news & more

We’re halfway through March which means the third online update will be arriving to Los Santos.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 16, 2020
GTA WEEKLY UPDATE COUNTDOWN

We’re now halfway through March 2020, meaning the third weekly content update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is on the way.

Rockstar has already treated us to a load of new content made up of vehicles, bonus payouts and discounts, but there’s more to come.

Keep reading to find out when the next update will drop and what to expect.

Contents
1 Release Date
2 Expected Content
3 March Updates so far
4 12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses
4.1 New Content:
4.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.3 Discounted Content:
4.4 Time Trial:
4.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
4.6 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
5 5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
5.1 New Content:
5.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.3 Discounted Content:
5.4 Time Trial:
5.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
6 Free Content:
6.1 Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Release Date

The third weekly update of the month will drop at around 10am GMT on Thursday, 19 March 2020.

We’ll update this page with all the patch notes as soon as they drop.

Expected Content

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

March Updates so far

The following patch notes cover March 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses

This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle – Shotaro

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Deadline, 3X
  • Business Battles, 2X
gta online weekly update podium shotaro
ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike

Discounted Content:

  • Rampant Rocket, $601,250
  • Locust, $975,000
  • Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
  • Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
  • Select Clubhouse Renovations
  • MC Businesses
  • MC Business Upgrades

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

  • Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00
  • Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.

New Content:

  • Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
  • Podium Car: Imorgon

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series
  • Double rewards on Gunrunning
gta online march update imorgon
GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

  • Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
  • 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
  • 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
  • Benny’s conversions
  • Vehicle performance upgrades
  • Avenger
gta weekly update bunker
DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

  • Overflod Tee
  • White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
  • Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
  • Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

