GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 19 March Content – Release date, expected content, news & more

We’re now halfway through March 2020, meaning the third weekly content update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is on the way.

Rockstar has already treated us to a load of new content made up of vehicles, bonus payouts and discounts, but there’s more to come.

Keep reading to find out when the next update will drop and what to expect.

The third weekly update of the month will drop at around 10am GMT on Thursday, 19 March 2020.

We’ll update this page with all the patch notes as soon as they drop.

Expected Content

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover March 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses

This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

New Content:

Podium Vehicle – Shotaro

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Deadline, 3X

Business Battles, 2X

ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike

Discounted Content:

Rampant Rocket, $601,250

Locust, $975,000

Hakuchou Drag, $634,400

Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175

Select Clubhouse Renovations

MC Businesses

MC Business Upgrades

Time Trial:

Fort Zancudo, Par Time of 01:44.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

FMJ, $350,000

Tempesta, $265,800

Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.

New Content:

Stryder, $502,500/$670,00

Podium Car: Imorgon

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Bunker Series

Missile Base Series

Double rewards on Gunrunning

GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460

Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000

35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications

35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet

Benny’s conversions

Vehicle performance upgrades

Avenger

DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

End to End, Par time of 04:09.50

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00

Video Guide

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

Overflod Tee

White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount

Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)

Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

