[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online Update: One-off PC Patch on March 31 to fix Rockstar Launcher

Rockstar are releasing a surprise download for GTA Online on PC today. Heres what we know.

Tom Owen by Tom Owen Mar 31, 2020
gta online update pc march 31

Most Grand Theft Auto Online players are waiting for a weekly update on Thursday 2nd April.

But those logging on to PC will notice there’s an update available today.

It’s strongly suggested that this update is aimed at fixing some of the issues that have arisen over the last few weeks surrounding the Rockstar Launcher.

It’s a small update of only 78MB, so we know it won’t be revolutionary in what it’s aiming to address.

NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
2 What is the update for?
3 What to try if you have issues

What is the update for?

Since March, GTA online players have been starting to report error messages containing the following:

“Files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded from the Rockstar Games Service. Please return to Grand Theft Auto V and try again later.”

Generally speaking, this was related to movements in server maintenance from Rockstar.

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars

Some players found and reported ways of getting around this issue, so it wasn’t the end of the world, but clearly something Rockstar would want to fix.

The rumours surrounding this update are that it will fix this issue once and for all. Looking at what has changed in the makeup of the files there doesn’t seem to be too much difference.

What to try if you have issues

If you do see these error messages and you are on a Windows PC, go to your Windows Firewall settings, find the ‘Outbound files’ option, and make sure that GTA5.exe is set to ‘allow’.

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

This is done through the Windows Firewall settings that are found in the Control Panel. On the Firewall Settings, go to Advanced settings and select “Outbound rules”.

To find out what we expect in this week’s full update, head here.

Tom Owen

Written by Tom Owen

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.