GTA Online Update: One-off PC Patch on March 31 to fix Rockstar Launcher

Rockstar are releasing a surprise download for GTA Online on PC today. Heres what we know.

Most Grand Theft Auto Online players are waiting for a weekly update on Thursday 2nd April.

But those logging on to PC will notice there’s an update available today.

It’s strongly suggested that this update is aimed at fixing some of the issues that have arisen over the last few weeks surrounding the Rockstar Launcher.

It’s a small update of only 78MB, so we know it won’t be revolutionary in what it’s aiming to address.

Since March, GTA online players have been starting to report error messages containing the following:

“Files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded from the Rockstar Games Service. Please return to Grand Theft Auto V and try again later.”

Generally speaking, this was related to movements in server maintenance from Rockstar.

Some players found and reported ways of getting around this issue, so it wasn’t the end of the world, but clearly something Rockstar would want to fix.

The rumours surrounding this update are that it will fix this issue once and for all. Looking at what has changed in the makeup of the files there doesn’t seem to be too much difference.

What to try if you have issues

If you do see these error messages and you are on a Windows PC, go to your Windows Firewall settings, find the ‘Outbound files’ option, and make sure that GTA5.exe is set to ‘allow’.

This is done through the Windows Firewall settings that are found in the Control Panel. On the Firewall Settings, go to Advanced settings and select “Outbound rules”.

