GTA Online Twitch Prime Benefits: Arcade, Discounts, Bonuses and more

Good news for Twitch Prime Subscribers! Rockstar Games have partnered up with Twitch, meaning that there is a host of free stuff waiting for players in GTA Online!
Let’s dive into what’s on offer.
Pixel Pete’s Arcade Property
One of the biggest draws is that you’ll be able to access Pixel Pete’s Arcade property, which is required to play the The Diamond Casino Content.
The casino also acts as a fully functioning business, with working and playable games inside.
READ MORE: Here’s our guide to the Diamond Casino Heist
In Game Discounts
Rockstar are offering in-game discounts of 10% alongside some exclusive discounts on premium content too.
Bonus GTA$
Twitch subscribers will also get a bonus 15% on any purchase of Shark Cash Cards made in-game or from Amazon.
READ MORE: Rockstars latest additions to GTA Online!