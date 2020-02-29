Join the RealSport Community Create a post
GTA Online Twitch Prime Benefits: Arcade, Discounts, Bonuses and more

Twitch/ Rockstar partnership gives subscribers a ton of free content and exclusive discounts.

GTA Online

Good news for Twitch Prime Subscribers! Rockstar Games have partnered up with Twitch, meaning that there is a host of free stuff waiting for players in GTA Online!

Let’s dive into what’s on offer.

SMASH AND GRAB: Twitch users are keen to get their hands on the latest rewards

Pixel Pete’s Arcade Property

One of the biggest draws is that you’ll be able to access Pixel Pete’s Arcade property, which is required to play the The Diamond Casino Content.

The casino also acts as a fully functioning business, with working and playable games inside.

In Game Discounts

gta 5 casino heist f1 car leak 1024x576 1
MOVE IN: Rockstar’s in game discounts are up for grabs

Rockstar are offering in-game discounts of 10% alongside some exclusive discounts on premium content too.

Bonus GTA$

FLYING HIGH: Twitch users will get an extra lift this month

Twitch subscribers will also get a bonus 15% on any purchase of Shark Cash Cards made in-game or from Amazon.

