GTA Online NEW MISSIONS: Gerald’s Last Play – 6 new contact missions in the latest update

Rockstar has just dropped a new series of contact missions that will see you battle rival gangs!

Rockstar is pulling out all the stops to entertain its community during lockdown.

We’ve already had a Weekly Update drop today, which welcomed in a load of new content and bonuses, including triple payout on Open Wheel Racing.

Well now, they’ve just introduced a brand new set of missions on GTA Online!

Gerald’s Last Play

Rockstar just tweeted on their official twitter that a new set of GTA Contact Missions have arrived called ‘Gerald’s Last Play’.

MIC DROP: Rockstar has spontaneously announced a new series of contact missions

Gerald and the Families are losing market share to action from rival gangs. For Gerald, this could be a chance to cash out in the biggest way possible.

These new missions will have you help Gerald score big while ensuring his drug-dealing and other criminal endeavours go smoothly across Los Santos.

You’ll have to battle rival gangs and stay one step ahead of the law in this brand-new series of six Contact Missions.

Keep an eye on your iFruit for a text from the man himself and jump into six brand new Missions today, available solo or with up to three trusted associates in tow.

Gerald’s Last Play is currently made up of six new missions detailed below.

Make Ends Meat

This slaughterhouse isn’t quite what it seems – Gerald’s long-time rivals have been using it to put together product before taking it to the street.

COOK UP A STORM: Mission one goes down in a slaughterhouse

Deal with the rival gang members guarding the facility and get hold of their cook sheet, but it won’t be easy as safe-cracking skills will be required.

Go Figure

A clever rival dealer has started stashing cocaine inside action figures and Gerald’s picked up a tip that he hasn’t been low key with his transactions.

NEXT-DAY DELIVERY: Mission two has you find some hidden shipments

Collect the van then locate and recover the delivered figures…and be ready for anything.

Fast Peddling

Bikers are trying to muscle in on Gerald’s business and are undercutting him at every corner.

WHEELY GOOD TIME: Battle some bikers in Mission three

Help send the right kind of message by stealing supplies from their known businesses.

Deal With It

A deal’s gone wrong and players need to locate the missing product Gerald has kept tabs on with a tracker.

LOST PROPERTY: Mission four sees you locate a missing product

But rival gangs might also know this so it’s up to players to source the goods and keep the cops off the trail in the process.

Bad Companies

Gerald’s had enough with a rival gang boss and is ready to take him out – but he has to find him first.

HIDE AND SEEK: Hunt down a rival boss in Mission five

Smoke the rival leader out and take him and his unit down.

End Product

GO BIG OR GO HOME: Mission six will wrap up the series

Gerald is looking to unload all his merchandise in a big deal with a local buyer. Make sure this deal goes smoothly.

Double GTA$ and RP on new missions NOW

From April 23 – 29, get 2X GTA$ and RP in these as well as in other tasks from the disreputable collection of associates in your contact list.

This is just one of the bonus payouts that has arrived as part of this week’s Weekly Update.

