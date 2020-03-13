GTA Online: Is The Vigilante worth it? Specs, upgrades, performance, price, review & more

If you’ve played in the online world of Los Santos, you’ll have heard of this car, but is it worth your money?

When it comes to impressive motors, none are more stunning than GTA Online’s Vigilante.

Released back in 2017, this Batmobile-inspired car not only looks amazing – it’s a custom, weaponised car, with an impressive interior to match its powerful engine and rocket boosters.

It is no doubt a luxury vehicle, but this comes at the steep price of $3,750,000, leaving some players wondering whether it’s worth it.

Check out our guide below before making the call on whether the Vigilante is worth your hard-earned cash.

Vehicle Specifications

On first glance at the Grotti Vigilante, it’s obvious that the car is heavily inspired by the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie.

It has a sleek black and beautiful design and features a variety of weapons, including a rocket booster mounted in the rear.

The car also boasts large drag tyres, as well as pop-up headlamps and gull-wing doors to really show off to your enemies.

BATMOBILE: One hell of a tribute to the legendary vehicle

The Vigilante’s rear wheels are much larger than the front giving the vehicle excellent traction – this is important to control the lightning speed from the rocket boosters.

For those looking for lush interiors, the Vigilante does not disappoint. It has a very unique interior, featuring dial sets from motorsport vehicles such as the Drift Tampa.

Performance

The performance of the Vigilante is second to none and could be the biggest driving force behind your decision to buy the car.

Not only is it a sports car, but its offensive capabilities as a heavy-armed vehicle make it a real all-rounder.

TO INFINITY: The Vigilante’s rocket boost is something to behold

The Vigilante’s heavy weight may slow down its acceleration and make handling more difficult, but the sheer mass of the vehicle makes it a wrecking ball when ploughing through the traffic.

The Vigilante reaches an impressive top speed of 150mph when applying its boost, making it by far the fastest land transport in the game. And even without its boosters, the car can still reach 115mph.

Armour & Weaponry

The Vigilante certainly looks the part, but can it survive the onslaught of bullets that will come its way?

Most certainly.

The Vigilante’s armour is mostly resistant to crashes and features bulletproof windows that work exceedingly well.

STRONG AND STURDY: The Vigilante boasts fantastic armour.

Of course, The Vigilante isn’t perfect.

One major downside of the Vigilante is that it does not have any sort of armour against explosives. That can certainly be a problem in the world of GTA Online.

The Vigilante also has some flaws when it comes to weaponry.

While the car comes equipped with two machine guns, these are in a fixed position making it quite difficult to aim.

Another issue is that inside Vigilante, the driver and the passenger are unable to use their weapons – this leaves players with only exterior weaponry in a fight.

Upgrades

However, the Vigilante’s flaws can be rectified through the use of upgrades.

The Vigilante can only be modified at a vehicle workshop inside a Mobile Operations Centre or an Avenger.

Be aware, though, the upgrades can be expensive.

UPGRADES: Make the Vigilante even better.

For example, to upgrade the car’s armour by 100%, it will cost you a whopping $50,000, and to upgrade to the best EMS engine it will cost another $33,500.

The Vigilante’s upgrades are expensive compared to other vehicle upgrades.

However, in comparison to the total cost of the car, these are afterthoughts for those with the financial means.

Final Review

So is the Vigilante truly worth parting with all that money?

For those with the means, this is a great vehicle.

For starters, just the appearance of the car itself is a big plus. After all, does it get better than driving around in a Batmobile?

But it’s not all looks. Underneath the surface, there is plenty of substance to this car with its natural speed, rocket boosters and armoured exterior.

The Vigilante is a great-looking car that offers fantastic protection and speed for a pretty penny.

If you can handle the huge upfront cost, you won’t regret picking it up.

