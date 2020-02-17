GTA Online: Get this money bonus NOW before its too late

Whether you were bothered about Valentine’s Day or not, the chance to make the most of Rockstars gifts on GTA Online is still available – but they are fading fast. By Thursday specifically.

There have been bittersweet rumors that GTA 6 is likely to be delayed until the next-gen consoles; PS5 and Xbox Series X.

But don’t let it get you down.

If you missed the news last week, the GTA Online Casino Resort has been anticipating an increase in sales over this loved up holiday period. This means they are holding a lot of extra gems.

Rockstar is giving away a free 50% bonus that’s only available this week for players undertaking the Diamond Casino Heist. This isn’t the first time they have been generous in 2020.

“In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we want to remind you that your beloved probably wants diamonds more than anything,” Rockstar told players.

“Luckily for you, there are rumors that the vault underneath The Diamond Casino & Resort has a sizeable shipment of the eponymous gems coming in, meaning that you and your crew are all but guaranteed to score big, earning up to 50% more than your average cash haul, should you successfully complete The Diamond Casino Heist.”

Heists are fun, but this is just begging you to get some kevlar on and get down there.

BONUS: As if you need any more motivation to commit a heist

Another motivating factor for doing so is that Rockstar has warned that attempts after this time will have a reduced chance of getting diamonds.

So you have until Thursday 20th Feb to try as many Casino heists as you can. The estimated time is around 2am PST / 5am EST / 10am GMT

Also, don’t forget that The Fleeca Job, Prison Break and Series A are all paying out double this week, too.

Rockstar are definitely sharing the love from their recent announcements.