header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

More

17 Jan 2020

GTA Online: Weekly Update - New cars, missions, game modes, Diamond Casino Lucky wheel & more

GTA Online: Weekly Update - New cars, missions, game modes, Diamond Casino Lucky wheel & more

This week's update was the first of the new decade - featuring new missions, races and deals!

Jump To
link decal

Rewards

link decal

25% Discounts

link decal

35% Discounts

link decal

40% Discounts

link decal

Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

Every week, our friends at Rockstar release an update for Grand Theft Auto Online.

This week features cars, game modes, missions, races, and deals for the GTA community to engage with.

These features can be collected and completed (usually for cash rewards) so you should really consider these updates as opportunities for free money, and to expand your criminal empire.

This week, Rockstar announced the arrival of the Rune Zhaba, Double Business Battle Rewards, and a host of other features.

Check them out below.

Rewards

This week, earn triple rewards in the following modes:

  • Freemode events
  • Business battles
  • Bunker series

25% Discounts

This week, players will be able to get 25% discounts on a load of vehicles, ranging from supercar

Supercars

  • Progen Emerus
  • Benefactor Krieger
  • Pegassi Zorrusso
  • Vysser Neo
  • Ocelot Locust

Sports cars

  • Vapid Peyote Gasser
  • Ubermacht Zion Classic
  • Enus Paragon R

Other vehicles

  • Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Off-Road)

READ MORE: Everything we know about GTA 6

  • Western Rampant Rocket (Cycle)

35% Discounts

Get 35% off select properties and renovations this week, including:

  • Penthouses
  • Penthouse Addons and Renovations
  • Nightclub
  • Nightclub Garage
  • Nightclub Renovations

40% Discounts

Get 40% discounts this week on the following vehicles:

  • Weeny Issi Sport (Sports)
  • Weeny Issi Classic (Compact)

Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

This week’s Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards:

  • Pfister Comet Safari (It’s A Wrap Livery)
  • GTA $$$
  • Clothing

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077

Finally, players who linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Twitch Prime can obtain 'Pixel Pete’s Arcade' property (in Paleto Bay) and an extra 10% off this week’s discounts.

Check back in for our weekly updates.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy