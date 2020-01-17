GTA Online: Weekly Update - New cars, missions, game modes, Diamond Casino Lucky wheel & more

Every week, our friends at Rockstar release an update for Grand Theft Auto Online.
This week features cars, game modes, missions, races, and deals for the GTA community to engage with.
These features can be collected and completed (usually for cash rewards) so you should really consider these updates as opportunities for free money, and to expand your criminal empire.
This week, Rockstar announced the arrival of the Rune Zhaba, Double Business Battle Rewards, and a host of other features.
Check them out below.
Rewards
This week, earn triple rewards in the following modes:
- Freemode events
- Business battles
- Bunker series
25% Discounts
This week, players will be able to get 25% discounts on a load of vehicles, ranging from supercar
Supercars
- Progen Emerus
- Benefactor Krieger
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Vysser Neo
- Ocelot Locust
Sports cars
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
- Ubermacht Zion Classic
- Enus Paragon R
Other vehicles
- Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Off-Road)
- Western Rampant Rocket (Cycle)
35% Discounts
Get 35% off select properties and renovations this week, including:
- Penthouses
- Penthouse Addons and Renovations
- Nightclub
- Nightclub Garage
- Nightclub Renovations
40% Discounts
Get 40% discounts this week on the following vehicles:
- Weeny Issi Sport (Sports)
- Weeny Issi Classic (Compact)
Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
This week’s Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards:
- Pfister Comet Safari (It’s A Wrap Livery)
- GTA $$$
- Clothing
Finally, players who linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Twitch Prime can obtain 'Pixel Pete’s Arcade' property (in Paleto Bay) and an extra 10% off this week’s discounts.
