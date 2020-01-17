GTA Online: Weekly Update - New cars, missions, game modes, Diamond Casino Lucky wheel & more

Every week, our friends at Rockstar release an update for Grand Theft Auto Online.

This week features cars, game modes, missions, races, and deals for the GTA community to engage with.

These features can be collected and completed (usually for cash rewards) so you should really consider these updates as opportunities for free money, and to expand your criminal empire.

This week, Rockstar announced the arrival of the Rune Zhaba, Double Business Battle Rewards, and a host of other features.

Rewards

This week, earn triple rewards in the following modes:

Freemode events

Business battles

Bunker series

25% Discounts

This week, players will be able to get 25% discounts on a load of vehicles, ranging from supercar

Supercars

Progen Emerus

Benefactor Krieger

Pegassi Zorrusso

Vysser Neo

Ocelot Locust

Sports cars

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Ubermacht Zion Classic

Enus Paragon R

Other vehicles

Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Off-Road)

Western Rampant Rocket (Cycle)

35% Discounts

Get 35% off select properties and renovations this week, including:

Penthouses

Penthouse Addons and Renovations

Nightclub

Nightclub Garage

Nightclub Renovations

40% Discounts

Get 40% discounts this week on the following vehicles:

Weeny Issi Sport (Sports)

Weeny Issi Classic (Compact)

Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

This week’s Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards:

Pfister Comet Safari (It’s A Wrap Livery)

GTA $$$

Clothing

Finally, players who linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Twitch Prime can obtain 'Pixel Pete’s Arcade' property (in Paleto Bay) and an extra 10% off this week’s discounts.

