GTA & Red Dead Online: Thank You Bonuses after record-breaking Holiday season

Both of Rockstar’s flagship titles are offering their Online players some epic bonuses, following a record-breaking Holiday season.

Not one, but both games broke records over the festive break.

Following the launch of The Diamond Casino Heist in December, the highest ever number of GTA Online players were logged in, surpassing records set over the summer with the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Red Dead Online also hit a new high in terms of player numbers in December, following the release of the Moonshiners update.

These numbers were topped up again in January.

GTA V had it’s best-ever year for views on Youtube, seeing their best-ever seven-day period between 30 December to 5 January.

They also broke a new record for engagement in the week ending on 12 January, so it has been a record-breaking couple of months for Rockstar.

‘Thank You’ bonuses

Showing their love for the surge in numbers, Rockstar outlined a series of ‘Thank You’ bonuses, which will come to both GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

RAISE: The Diamond Casino Heist has driven engagement in the GTA community

GTA Online will feature bonus cash of up to $2,000,000 in its biggest-ever giveaway.

This means that players can earn $1,000,000 by just signing in before 5 February, and will have a shot at winning another $1,000,000 by playing between 6 February to 12 February.

Red Dead Online players will also receive a series of gifts, which includes access to select roles, and special item giveaways, including:

The Gunslinger’s Cache

Play any time between 28 January and 3 February to get a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle.

OUTLAWS: Rockstar’s free bundles will include weapons and a variety of ammo

This bundle includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High-Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo.

The Bounty Hunter’s Kit

Play between 4 February and 10 February to get a Reward for a Free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.

Rockstar knows how to reward its community for their loyalty, so you won’t have to wait long to reap the rewards.

