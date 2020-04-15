GTA 6 ‘in EARLY development’ and could be released in STAGES: News, details, map and more

Rockstar games could potentially release the game in a different way, due to 2018 controversies.

GTA 6 is, let’s face it, one of the most anticipated games of the year. GTA Online still thrives in the gaming community, with new releases and updates flying in to keep things fresh, but the fans yearn for more!

In fact, people are so interested in knowing what’s in store for them with GTA 6, that any rumour released is sending them into a complete meltdown.

This isn’t helped by the fact that Rockstar are being incredibly quiet about what they’re up to.

However, some new information has been shared that will be music to the ears of both players and Rockstar’s staff alike.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Rockstar’s work culture

For those who may have missed this, Rockstar ran into some hot water in 2018 after it was found out that there were some serious issues with how they worked – specifically with hours.

Now most are not unfamiliar with the ‘late night grind’, or the overtime that must be done – even from a fairly young age if you found yourself more of a ‘last-minute studying’ type.

But Rockstar took this to a whole new level, with reports coming in that staff were working 55-60 hour weeks.

TURNING A CORNER: Rockstar are already making changes to company working culture

This was largely used when coming close to the release date, aka Crunch Time, and obviously had some significant effects on those who were working there.

Fast forward to 2020, and the company is trying to move things in the right direction and address the working culture issues which proved so problematic in the past.

In Early Stages of Development

In an article from Kotaku, who were following up an investigative piece on the culture at Rockstar, they mentioned that GTA 6 is in ‘early stages of development.’

Even though many would have assumed that GTA 6 was underway, this would seem to make it somewhat more concrete.

Game released in stages

GTA Online, as many will know, has had numerous expansions and add-ons after the game’s initial release.

New missions, new vehicles, new gameplay and more – Rockstar keeps producing quality content to keep GTA Online one of the most intensely entertaining experiences to date.

This will no doubt be the case with GTA 6 Online also, but what about the main game?

ABOVE THE REST: New and regular content releases have set the standards for other games in the industry

Due to the previously mentioned issues with working culture around release time i.e. people working crazy hours to get everything done in time, Rockstar could release the main game in stages.

The article reads that one plan is to start with a ‘moderately sized release’ and then ‘expand with regular updates over time.‘

‘Moderate’ to Rockstar is absolutely enormous to any other game developer, so players are likely to expect a pretty substantial game on release.

What does this all mean

As with anything in such early stages of development, things may well change.

Even looking at the situation from a human standpoint, how many times do people’s plans not work out and they end up scrambling to get things done in time?

Take a look at the current reactions from the gaming community amidst the delays for The Last of Us part 2 and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and it’s easy to see how much pressure there is to deliver on time.

READ MORE: GTA Online: Weekly Update 9 April NOW OUT – Air Freight bonus payout, new podium car, discounts & more

Releasing the game in stages does sound like a solid idea – but time will tell as to how effective it is.

For everything on GTA 6 and more, keep checking in.