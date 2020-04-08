Google Stadia FREE for 2 months: Details, Games, How to Play and more

Google’s cloud based streaming game service has just been made free for a limited time.

Tough times are being felt by all around the world and we’ve experienced a number of disappointments with cancelled events, indefinitate delays and the obvious downsides to being on lockdown.

That being said, one thing we can all agree on, is that video games are playing a huge roll in alleviating the challenging elements brought forward by social distancing and self-isolation.

Google is the latest company to dish out a helping hand in these hard times, with their own gaming streaming service – Google Stadia.

Let’s take a look at what they’ve decided to give to the people!

What is Google Stadia

Stadia is a cloud based gaming service by Google, which launched 5 months ago. The service allows you to play games through phones, tablets, laptops and TVs, using wifi.

Usually, the price would be £119, which gives you the sleek controller plus access to a number of games.

ON CLOUD NINE: Players will have access to nine titles to stream through the cloud

How to get 2 months free

Google announced today that for the next 48 hours, access to Stadia would be free. If you have an Gmail address, you’ll be able to sign up through their website or through the app.

New signups will get 2 months free of Stadia Pro!

What games are available

Currently, those who sign up will have access to nine games, including but not limited to Desitiny 2: The Collection, Grid and Serious Sam Collection.

Destiny 2 in particular, an online-only multiplayer first-person shooter, developed by the same studio which created the Halo franchise, is largely seen as a very successful game – and well worth a try.

Here’s a look at some of the other games on offer:

Gylt

Thumper

Staks on Stacks (on Stacks)

Spitlings

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

SteamWorld Dig 2

This is sure to be seen as a welcome move by Google, especially as the release in 2019 didn’t go as smoothly as predicted.

It seems to have come at an appropriate time, and this timing was echoed in the statement made by Phil Harrison, VP and GM of Google Stadia.

He cites the challenges faced with ‘staying home for long periods’ and how they ‘can be difficult and feel isolating.’

COME TOGETHER: Google’s decision is in response to the increasing hardships of social distancing

Boy do we hear that. Eyes will be looking at the Xbox’s cloud based streaming service, Project Xcloud who has recently opened registration, to see what they’ll do in response.

Keep checking in for all the latest as we get it, and stay safe out there!