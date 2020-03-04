header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

More

04 Mar 2020

Gods and Monsters Trailer: Storyline Breakdown, Unique Quests, Playable Characters & more

Gods and Monsters Trailer: Storyline Breakdown, Unique Quests, Playable Characters & more

Gods and Monsters offers gamers the chance to discover the world of ancient Greek mythology.

Jump To
link decal

Trailer

link decal

Plot

link decal

Characters

There has been a lot of hype building around Gods and Monsters ever since Ubisoft debuted the trailer for the game at E3 2019.

That said, now that it's just around the corner we can't wait to start exploring the exquisitely detailed open world. 

Described as “storybook adventure” based on epic tales of Greek mythology, Gods & Monsters is fast becoming one of the most anticipated games of 2020.

Developed by the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the game carries over a similar style, which means that the gameplay will be equally as impressive.

Those of you here for a breakdown of the trailer - continue below to discover all of the hidden secrets in the footage.

Trailer

We've seen Norse mythology being explored in a multitude of ways in recent years (think of God of War & Hellblade), but we haven't seen ancient Greek mythology successfully explored in a game series.

That is until now, as Ubisoft have managed to render Ancient Greece into an aesthetically pleasing open-world explorer.

The game features a lot of exciting creatures from Greek mythology, introducing a Cyclops, Medusa and other Gorgons in the trailer.

READ MORE: PS5 release date, price, launch games, graphics, pre-order & more

We can't wait to see a host of other mythical beasts featuring in the cartoonish graphical style, but there is a chance we could meet some Greek heroes.

It would certainly add to the depth of the game if we were introduced to heroes like Perseus, Prometheus or even Hercules, embarking on the missions that they became famous for.

Plot

In Gods & Monsters you get to play as a customisable hero who sets out to save the Greek gods from calamity.

Gods Monsters Zeus on Olympus

PICTURESQUE: The world of Gods & Monsters is beautiful

Why do they need saving? Well, the gods have fallen victim to Typhon, the most deadly being in all of Greek mythology.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the new Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed game!

To face this mighty foe, the gods of Olympus have granted you special powers to defeat all manner of dangerous mythological creatures who have taken over the lands- such as Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops.

Gods Monsters enemies

SSSSSCARY: The Gorgons will be a deadly foe

Given that the twelve gods who make up the gods of Olympus all have their own powers and influences, it’ll be interesting to see how they come into play, mechanic-wise.

Characters

Ubisoft actually revealed on their website that the player's character will be a customisable forgotten hero, who embarks on a quest to save the Greek gods.

gods and monsters character

HERO: It has been revealed that the playable character will be a forgotten hero

The Greek gods are in need of being saved from Typhoon, the most demonic creature in all of Greek mythology.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the new Xbox

To achieve this, your hero has been granted a variety of special powers to fight enemies along the way, much like how demi-Gods had various special powers thanks to their parents.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy