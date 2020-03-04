Gods and Monsters Trailer: Storyline Breakdown, Unique Quests, Playable Characters & more

There has been a lot of hype building around Gods and Monsters ever since Ubisoft debuted the trailer for the game at E3 2019.

That said, now that it's just around the corner we can't wait to start exploring the exquisitely detailed open world.

Described as “storybook adventure” based on epic tales of Greek mythology, Gods & Monsters is fast becoming one of the most anticipated games of 2020.

Developed by the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the game carries over a similar style, which means that the gameplay will be equally as impressive.

Those of you here for a breakdown of the trailer - continue below to discover all of the hidden secrets in the footage.

Trailer

We've seen Norse mythology being explored in a multitude of ways in recent years (think of God of War & Hellblade), but we haven't seen ancient Greek mythology successfully explored in a game series.

That is until now, as Ubisoft have managed to render Ancient Greece into an aesthetically pleasing open-world explorer.

The game features a lot of exciting creatures from Greek mythology, introducing a Cyclops, Medusa and other Gorgons in the trailer.

We can't wait to see a host of other mythical beasts featuring in the cartoonish graphical style, but there is a chance we could meet some Greek heroes.

It would certainly add to the depth of the game if we were introduced to heroes like Perseus, Prometheus or even Hercules, embarking on the missions that they became famous for.

Plot

In Gods & Monsters you get to play as a customisable hero who sets out to save the Greek gods from calamity.

PICTURESQUE: The world of Gods & Monsters is beautiful

Why do they need saving? Well, the gods have fallen victim to Typhon, the most deadly being in all of Greek mythology.

To face this mighty foe, the gods of Olympus have granted you special powers to defeat all manner of dangerous mythological creatures who have taken over the lands- such as Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops.

SSSSSCARY: The Gorgons will be a deadly foe

Given that the twelve gods who make up the gods of Olympus all have their own powers and influences, it’ll be interesting to see how they come into play, mechanic-wise.

Characters

Ubisoft actually revealed on their website that the player's character will be a customisable forgotten hero, who embarks on a quest to save the Greek gods.

HERO: It has been revealed that the playable character will be a forgotten hero

The Greek gods are in need of being saved from Typhoon, the most demonic creature in all of Greek mythology.

To achieve this, your hero has been granted a variety of special powers to fight enemies along the way, much like how demi-Gods had various special powers thanks to their parents.