Gods and Monsters Consoles: PS4, Xbox & PC Versions

The game will be based on epic tales of Greek mythology, and it’s coming to consoles very soon.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 13, 2020
CONSOLES

Ubisoft debuted the trailer for Gods and Monsters at E3 2019, and since then the hype has been building around the exquisitely detailed open world. 

Developed by the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the game will champion a similar graphical style, which means that the gameplay will be equally as impressive.

Switch fans are also keen to see another massive RPG land on their handheld console (as we still don’t have a release date yet set for Breath of the Wild 2).

Continue below for all the details we have so far.

Release Date

Although Gods and Monsters was initially set to be released on the 25th February 2020, it has unfortunately been pushed back until later in the year.

A warrior battles a winged creature in Gods & Monsters
MYTHICAL CREATURES: You can battle a multitude of legendary beings from Ancient Greek mythology in Gods & Monsters.

This was a move that many fans saw coming due to how little Ubisoft has revealed about the game so far.

READ MORE: Nintendo E3 2020 Predictions

The decision behind this delay is down to Ubisoft wanting to increase development time for Gods & Monsters as well as Watch Dogs Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine.

This is disappointing news for those looking forward to the game but it will hopefully mean that more time and effort will be put into making this game as expansive and high quality as possible.

The game will feature versions for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and the Nintendo Switch.

Switch

Switch fans are always on the lookout for the next massive RPG (especially considering the success of Breath of the Wild), so Gods & Monsters may fit the bill.

The success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Elder Scrolls: Skyrim on the Nintendo Switch proves that open-world RPGs translates well to handheld devices.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

