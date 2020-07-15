[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Other

Gfinity Plus: July Member Giveaway – Upcoming Features, Benefits & More

This is your chance to win exclusive gaming prizes and take the way you view content to the next level.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 15, 2020
 

gfinity plus sign up

Gfinity Plus is launching, giving you the chance to win exclusive prizes from the gaming world.

Contents hide
1 What is Gfinity Plus?
2 July’s Member Giveaway
3 Features Coming Soon

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

What is Gfinity Plus?

Gfinity Plus is an all-access account, built to thank and cater to our online community – you!

Gfinity Plus offers an all-new immersive experience for gamers who visit all the Gfinity Digital Media sites, starting with gfinityesports.com, before being rolled out across realsport101.com and stealthoptional.com.

July’s Member Giveaway

Every month, those who create a Gfinity Plus account* will be eligible to win** our monthly giveaway.

This month it’s the stunning Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X – which will be shipped to you with our compliments.

gfinity plus cyberpunk 2077 giveaway
IN THE FUTURE – Get ready for Cyberpunk season with the themed Xbox One X

You can either enjoy it as a console OR add to your gaming collection before dusting it off in time for Cyberpunk 2077’s release later this year***.

The Xbox One X is the most powerful of the current-gen Xbox family, perfect for those who want to upgrade their gaming experience to 4K.

Features Coming Soon

  • Special privileges for members with a founder’s badge
  • Regular giveaways with opportunities to enter more than once and WIN big!
  • Extra on-site content for users logged into their Gfinity PLUS account
  • Exclusive Discounts & Cashback Opportunities on all your favourite games and tech
  • FREE ENTRY into community gaming Tournaments on your favourite games (with $$$ prize pots)
  • Community Participation, including forums, limited-time badges and more

*Initial competition locked to those who are from North America, Europe and UK. 

**Winner will be picked at random and announced on July 31 via email.

***Release window correct at time of writing 

****Exclusive discounts and cashback only available to those in Europe, UK who have opted into marketing emails. You can unsubscribe at any time.

SIGN UP: Head here to subscribe to Gfinity Plus

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon