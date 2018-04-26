Gfinity Elite Series: Street Fighter V Road to the Final

An Elite Series staple, Street Fighter V needs no introduction for the final of Season 3. Nordavind and Fnatic have blown the rest of the competition away at the Gfinity Arena in London, and the two sides will do battle one more time on Saturday to claim the Elite Series title.

RealSport looks at how the two teams earned their spot in the grand final.

Nordavind

League position: 2nd in Group A (9 Points)

League record: 3 wins, 1 loss

Quarterfinal: 4-0 vs Epsilon

Semifinal: 4-0 vs Ares

Most rounds won: Momi – 20 rounds

Players (characters): Momi (Cammy), Phenom (Necalli), Saltykid (R. Mika), Shivs (Laura)

Nordavind have been the 4-0 kings of the Elite Series. The Norwegian outfit kicked off their campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Excel, and Momi starred with two victories playing as Cammy.

A loss followed however, going down 4-2 to Vitality as opponents Tkr and Linkexelo picked up with two wins apiece. Nordavind then turned a corner, picking up a dramatic 4-3 win over Envy. Phenom stole the win in the final contest as Necalli, and Nordavind haven’t lost a single match since.

A 4-0 win over Hashtag United booked them a place in the quarterfinal, and Nordavind settled on their strongest lineup with Momi, Phenom and Saltykid. The trio picked up consecutive 4-0 wins in the quarters and semis, making them the favourites for Saturday’s final.