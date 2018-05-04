Gfinity Elite Series: Renault Vitality become champions

Photo Credit (Joe Brady)

The Gfinity Elite series came to an exciting conclusion with Renault Vitality winning 4-1 over Team Envy in a series that was much closer than the scoreboard suggests. The former Mock-it Esports core has won their first ever LAN championship and with the RLCS World Championship only a month away gives the team much needed momentum going into the all-important $250,000 event.

Vitality show clutch genes

Despite taking a commanding 4-1 win over Team Envy, the majority of their wins were in overtime. Either Team Envy would go up 2-1 and Vitality would be forced to make a comeback or Envy would come back in the last second to tie the game, it always seemed as if OT was the only option. When it came to overtime, Envy never prevailed and the clutch shots from the aggressive Vitality gave them a clutch factor that allowed them to take the win.

The particularly clutch player was Philip "paschy90" Paschmeyer who really crushed the dreams of Team Envy who several times looked to take the series to a full seven game affair with his insanely accurate shots on goal.

Team Envy proves worthy

While this is not the Envy that will play in the RLCS, Waffle and Mout proved to be capable of playing against world caliber talent. Waffle in particular was a standout scorer for Team Envy and will hopefully continue to impress in season 4. The Gfinity captain Eyeignite is the only player on the RLCS squad and under-performed slightly with some disappointing missed passes and shots.

Despite some slight struggles the team looked very composed and if they possessed some more composure would have been able to win the series, but the clutch situations did not go their way.

RLCS LAN implications

Both teams will be attending the Rocket League World Championship in London in June, but Envy will feature their starting lineup of Deevo, Eyeignite, and remkoe. The Team Envy we saw online was significantly improved from the team that was nearly relegated a season ago and their second place at Gfinity was a good sign that the young star Eyeignite will be able to perform on the big stage. The more important "implication" will be the full roster of Renault Vitality. While they have been a decent team in recent memory, this Elite series season and RLCS saw them look to be potentially a top four team at the all important "LAN."

Will fairy peak and company be a trendy team to upset the reigning world champions Gale Force? We will find out in a month, but this is definitely a good sign.

