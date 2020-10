Gfinity have launched Gfinity Arcade, which is currently under Beta testing. It’s a new platform that allows gamers join and create tournaments across a huge range of gaming titles.

Haven’t heard of Gfinity Arcade? Head to our preview piece to find out more.

RealSport brings you a step-by-step guide on how to use the new platform.

Setting up a Gfinity profile

Step 1: Head to the Gfinity Arcade website.

Step 2: In the bottom left corner, click on “Register”.