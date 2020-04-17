Gamescom Asia Still Going Ahead Despite Cancellation of Main Event: Digital-Only Event, Refunds, Microsoft & More

News has only just broken that the main event has been cancelled, but Gamescom Asia hasn’t?

A major gaming festival due to take place in Singapore in October is still going ahead.

This is despite the cancellation of its main event in Germany, and expectations that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to create problems for the gaming industry.

The organiser Koelnmesse said on 17 April that staging the inaugural Gamescom Asia, which is expected to attract massive crowds, is still on track.

Though it is hard to imagine a live event with social distancing policies in place, we will play ball.

Managing Director for the event Mathias Kuepper made some comments to The Straits Times.

SURGE: Surely crowds like this will have to be avoided if the event was to go ahead?

“In all aspects, planning for the event is still going ahead but we are assessing the situation in Singapore and the surrounding region very closely.

“Whether or not we are confident that the global numbers for COVID-19 will tail off by then, we leave that to the projections of the health authorities and will do our part to follow the Singapore Government’s advisories on large-scale events.”

Singapore’s Coronavirus measures have banned all major gatherings like concerts, theatre productions and festivals.

With measures likely to be extended into May and beyond, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gamescom Asia also gets cancelled in the coming weeks.

But for now, it is still full steam ahead for Singapore.