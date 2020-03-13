Gamescom 2020 is still going ahead, despite Coronavirus concerns

This week we've seen the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and E3 2020 get cancelled, however, we've heard nothing from Gamescom that implies that their preparations will be halting anytime soon.

The event is still planning to go ahead in late August, with a spokesperson confirming that the event will go on (via IGN).

Gamescom's spokesperson

The spokesperson spoke on behalf of the Cologne-based expo, telling IGN:

"The consequences of the coronavirus, which is now occurring almost worldwide, also affect our Koelnmesse events."

"The health of all trade fair participants, customers and partners is paramount."

Gamescom organisers Koelnmesse hosts other events which are still going ahead, with the spokesperson adding:

"With a view to all other trade fairs planned in Cologne, we are in constant contact with our customers. For each individual event, we will evaluate the recommendations of the Federal Government regarding major events and, as before, we will make our decisions after careful consideration."

Other News

New York's Governor has established a 1-mile containment zone in New Rochelle over the spread of coronavirus, meanwhile, Google has recently asked all staff based in Canada or the US to work from home.

Even delivery services have kicked off "non-contact delivery options" for those who are worried about contracting the virus.

There's currently a lot of talk of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2020 Euros being postponed, and this could turn to outright cancellation if the virus' spread continues.

But don't worry gamers, self-isolation just means that you will have plenty of time to complete the games you've been sleeping on since Christmas.