Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 1: Top Performers – Salah, Gabriel, Vardy & more

The first week of the Fantasy Premier League season has concluded. Here are the top performers.

The first weekend of Premier League action has now concluded, and we were treated to some absolute crackers!

It proved to be quite a tricky opening set of fixtures on the fantasy front though, 50 points was the average through the opening round, with a top score of 142.

There was big performances from some familiar faces, as well as some seriously strong Premier League debutants.

Salah shines in Anfield thriller

Mohammed Salah (£12.0m)

He may come with a hefty price tag, but those who picked him for GW1 won’t care!

A 20-point performance from the Egyptian- including a hat-trick and a clean sheet – make him the top points scorer from the opening round of fixtures.

Liverpool will be hoping Salah can bring his form into GW2 and GW3 as the defending champions face tricky clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Gabriel comes up trumps on Arsenal debut

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m)

Mikel Arteta’s men got off to the perfect start in GW1 as they cruised to a 3-0 win against recently promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It was Arsenal’s Brazilian pairing of Willian (14 points) and Gabriel who did the damage, with the defender’s goal and clean sheet seeing him narrowly edge his fellow countryman as Arsenal’s POTM with 15 points.

With West Ham and Sheffield United both set for trips to the Emirates in the coming weeks, it might be worth looking to Arsenal’s stars to continue their fast start.

Quickfire Wolves see off the Blades

Romain Saiss (£5.0m)

They were two of the surprise packages of 2019, but it was the visitors who picked up the three points on Monday night.

Romain Saiss was the star man for Wolves, with the Swiss defender grabbing a goal and a clean sheet en route to 15 points.

Wolves welcome Manchester City to Molineaux in GW2 before more favourable matches against West Ham and Fulham which could prove a further opportunity for some big points for Saiss & Co.

Newcastle get off to a flyer

Jeff Hendrick (£5.0m)

He wasn’t known for his goalscoring exploits prior to joining Newcastle, but Jeff Hendrick popped up with one in GW1!

That late goal, coupled with an assist for Callum Wilson’s opener, meant that Hendrick picked up an impressive 14 points on his Newcastle debut.

Home clashes against Brighton and Burnley in the next few weeks offers Steve Bruce’s men a good opportunity to build on this perfect start.

Vardy continues where he left off

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m)

Last seasons Golden Boot winner got off to a fast start in his quest for a second as Leicester breezed past West Brom.

Both of Vardy’s goals came from the penalty spot in the 3-0 win, resulting in 13 points for the 33-year-old.

Burnley, Manchester City and West Ham are the next three games for the Foxes. Who would back against Vardy adding to his tally?

