Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 4: Bargains, Forwards, Midfielders & more

As form starts to build, these are the stars you need to bring into your squad whatever the budget.

The Premier League season is hotting up, and the table is now starting to take some form of shape with most sides playing three fixtures thus far.

We take a look who you should be bringing in, and who you shouldn’t, this is weke.

RealSport101 Fantasy Premier League!

Before we start, for those of you who are thinking about playing this year, why not join the RealSport101 Fantasy Premier League?

There will be plenty to play for throughout the course of the FPL season, with the overall winner taking home a copy of FIFA 22 on the platform of their choosing.

The code to join the league is “4mqenx“.

Goalkeepers

You won’t get very far in FPL without someone reliable in net, so who are the men to bring in at the minute?

Star Signing – Alisson (£6m)

It may be stating the obvious, but bringing in Alisson in goal is just a safe bet.

The Brazilian has a clean sheet and a penalty save in his first three fixtures, and with Aston Villa and Sheffield United approaching, in could be time to get him in.

Alternative option: Rui Patricio (£5.5m)

Bargain Buy – Ilan Meslier (£4.5m)

It may be a slight risk bringing in youngster Ilan Meslier, but at a price of £4.5 million – it’s worth a punt.

13 points from 3 games is a great return, and with a wounded Man City side up next followed by Wolves and Aston Villa- will you take the gamble?

Alternative option: Sam Johnstone (£4.5m)

Defenders

Picking the right defenders is crucial, especially if they are contributing in the opposition box.

Star Signing – Timothy Castagne (£5.7m)

The man of the moment, credit to players who’ve had Timothy Castagne in their fantasy team from the get-go!

With Leicester facing West Ham and Aston Villa in the games to come, Castagne is quickly becoming a must-have in FPL this year.

Alternative option: Andrew Robertson (£7m)

Bargain Buy – Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m)

An assist in each of the first three games, Tariq Lamptey is fast-tracking himself to an England call-up.

The Brighton right may face a tough task against Everton this week, but with Crystal Palace and West Brom to come, is it time to bring him in?

Alternative option: James Justin (£4.7m)

Midfielders

Goals, assists and even clean sheets – there’s plenty of ways to pick up points in midfield – but who should you be bringing in?

Star Signing – Sadio Mane (£11.9m)

3 goals in 3 games for Sadio Mane, and with some kind fixtures ahead, you’d imagine the Senegalese will add to that tally in the next few weeks.

It’s a toss-up between Mane and Salah, but with Mane just that little bit cheaper, he should be the main man in your fantasy team.

Alternative option: Mohamed Salah (£12.1m)

Forwards

No FPL side is complete without a reliable set of strikers, so have you considered these men to lead the line.

Star Signing – Raul Jimenez (£8.6m)

Two goals in three games (three if you include an own goal), Raul Jimenez has looked just as sharp as he was last term.

A dreamy three fixtures against Fulham, Leeds and Newcastle means you need to get the Mexican into your side ASAP!

Alternative option: Richarlison (£8m)

Bargain Buy – Callum Robinson (£5.5m)

Has an opportunist’s brace against Chelsea tempted you to bring in West Brom’s Callum Robinson?

With Southampton, Burnley, Brighton and Fulham in the next run of games, he’s got a great chance to extend his form.

Alternative option: Patrick Bamford (£5.8m)

