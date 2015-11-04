FM 16 Southampton: Player Ratings Revealed

RealSport have been scouring through FM16 and have devised a way to give you the lowdown on every Premier League squad. First things first, here’s every Premier League teams’ transfer and wage budget revealed, so you know exactly how much each team gets at the start of every game. We’ve decided to rate every team, with ratings ranging from 0-5, with 5 being the highest, and 0 the lowest:
- The ‘rating’ column shows you what level they player is at now
- The ‘potential’ column gives you an idea of how much that player can grow by
- We’ve also included an ‘importance’ column, which gives you an idea of how important that player is for your squad.
For example, a player who’s importance rating is 4.5 is one you should probably never sell, while someone with an importance rating of 2 wouldn’t be missed that much if you were to offload him. The ratings are also relative to where the club is at, so a 3.5-star player at Arsenal could well be a 4.5-star player at another club. Remember, it's all relative.
Goalkeepers
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Importance
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|GoalKeeper
|Maarten Stekelenburg
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|32
|Netherlands
|£3.3m
|GoalKeeper
|Fraser Forster
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|27
|England
|£10.75m
Defenders
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Importance
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Defender
|Cedric
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|23
|Portugal
|£7.5m
|Defender
|Cuco Martina
|2
|2
|2
|25
|Netherlands
|£850k
|Defender
|Jose Fonte
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|31
|Portugal
|£4.3m
|Defender
|Steven Caulker
|3
|3.5
|4
|23
|England
|£8.75m
|Defender
|Virgil van Dijk
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|23
|Netherlands
|£9.25m
|Defender
|Maya Yoshida
|2.5
|2.5
|2
|26
|Japan
|£5.5m
|Defender
|Ryan Bertrand
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|25
|England
|£10.25m
|Defender
|Matthew Targett
|2
|2.5
|2
|19
|England
|£3m
Midfielders
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Importance
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Midfielder
|Victor Wanyama
|4
|4
|5
|24
|Kenya
|£18.5m
|Midfielder
|Harrison Reed
|2
|4
|3
|20
|England
|£2.4m
|Midfielder
|Jordy Clasie
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|24
|Netherlands
|£10.5m
|Midfielder
|Oriol Romeu
|2.5
|3.5
|3
|23
|Spain
|£6.25m
|Midfielder
|Sadio Mane
|4
|4
|5
|23
|Senegal
|£26.5m
|Midfielder
|Dusan Tadic
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|26
|Serbia
|£18m
|Midfielder
|Steven Davis
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|30
|N. Ireland
|£5m
|Midfielder
|James Ward Prowse
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|20
|England
|£9m
|Midfielder
|Gaston Ramirez
|3
|3.5
|4
|24
|Uruguay
|£6.75m
Attackers
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Importance
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Striker
|Shane Long
|3
|3
|3
|28
|Ireland
|£9.5m
|Striker
|Jay Rodriguez
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|25
|England
|£13.75m
|Striker
|Juanmi
|3
|4
|4
|22
|Spain
|£9.25m
|Striker
|Graziano Pelle
|3.5
|3.5
|4
|29
|Italy
|£8.5m
