04 Nov 2015

FM 16 Southampton: Player Ratings Revealed

RealSport have been scouring through FM16 and have devised a way to give you the lowdown on every Southampton players rating.

RealSport have been scouring through FM16 and have devised a way to give you the lowdown on every Premier League squad. First things first, here’s every Premier League teams’ transfer and wage budget revealed, so you know exactly how much each team gets at the start of every game. We’ve decided to rate every team, with ratings ranging from 0-5, with 5 being the highest, and 0 the lowest:

  • The ‘rating’ column shows you what level they player is at now
  • The ‘potential’ column gives you an idea of how much that player can grow by
  • We’ve also included an ‘importance’ column, which gives you an idea of how important that player is for your squad.

For example, a player who’s importance rating is 4.5 is one you should probably never sell, while someone with an importance rating of 2 wouldn’t be missed that much if you were to offload him. The ratings are also relative to where the club is at, so a 3.5-star player at Arsenal could well be a 4.5-star player at another club. Remember, it's all relative. 

Goalkeepers

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value
GoalKeeperMaarten Stekelenburg3.53.5332Netherlands£3.3m
GoalKeeperFraser Forster3.53.5427England£10.75m

Defenders

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value
DefenderCedric3.53.5423Portugal£7.5m
DefenderCuco Martina22225Netherlands£850k
DefenderJose Fonte3.53.5431Portugal£4.3m
DefenderSteven Caulker33.5423England£8.75m
DefenderVirgil van Dijk3.53.5423Netherlands£9.25m
DefenderMaya Yoshida2.52.5226Japan£5.5m
DefenderRyan Bertrand3.53.5425England£10.25m
DefenderMatthew Targett22.5219England£3m

Midfielders

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value
MidfielderVictor Wanyama44524Kenya£18.5m
MidfielderHarrison Reed24320England£2.4m
MidfielderJordy Clasie3.53.5424Netherlands£10.5m
MidfielderOriol Romeu2.53.5323Spain£6.25m
MidfielderSadio Mane44523Senegal£26.5m
MidfielderDusan Tadic3.53.5426Serbia£18m
MidfielderSteven Davis3.53.5430N. Ireland£5m
MidfielderJames Ward Prowse3.53.5420England£9m
MidfielderGaston Ramirez33.5424Uruguay£6.75m

Attackers

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value
StrikerShane Long33328Ireland£9.5m
StrikerJay Rodriguez3.53.5425England£13.75m
StrikerJuanmi34422Spain£9.25m
StrikerGraziano Pelle3.53.5429Italy£8.5m

