FM 16 Southampton: Player Ratings Revealed

RealSport have been scouring through FM16 and have devised a way to give you the lowdown on every Premier League squad. First things first, here’s every Premier League teams’ transfer and wage budget revealed, so you know exactly how much each team gets at the start of every game. We’ve decided to rate every team, with ratings ranging from 0-5, with 5 being the highest, and 0 the lowest:

The ‘rating’ column shows you what level they player is at now

The ‘potential’ column gives you an idea of how much that player can grow by

We’ve also included an ‘importance’ column, which gives you an idea of how important that player is for your squad.

For example, a player who’s importance rating is 4.5 is one you should probably never sell, while someone with an importance rating of 2 wouldn’t be missed that much if you were to offload him. The ratings are also relative to where the club is at, so a 3.5-star player at Arsenal could well be a 4.5-star player at another club. Remember, it's all relative.

The ratings for the other 19 Premier League teams can be found here. A list of other useful FM 16 guides:

Goalkeepers

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value GoalKeeper Maarten Stekelenburg 3.5 3.5 3 32 Netherlands £3.3m GoalKeeper Fraser Forster 3.5 3.5 4 27 England £10.75m

Defenders

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value Defender Cedric 3.5 3.5 4 23 Portugal £7.5m Defender Cuco Martina 2 2 2 25 Netherlands £850k Defender Jose Fonte 3.5 3.5 4 31 Portugal £4.3m Defender Steven Caulker 3 3.5 4 23 England £8.75m Defender Virgil van Dijk 3.5 3.5 4 23 Netherlands £9.25m Defender Maya Yoshida 2.5 2.5 2 26 Japan £5.5m Defender Ryan Bertrand 3.5 3.5 4 25 England £10.25m Defender Matthew Targett 2 2.5 2 19 England £3m

Midfielders

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value Midfielder Victor Wanyama 4 4 5 24 Kenya £18.5m Midfielder Harrison Reed 2 4 3 20 England £2.4m Midfielder Jordy Clasie 3.5 3.5 4 24 Netherlands £10.5m Midfielder Oriol Romeu 2.5 3.5 3 23 Spain £6.25m Midfielder Sadio Mane 4 4 5 23 Senegal £26.5m Midfielder Dusan Tadic 3.5 3.5 4 26 Serbia £18m Midfielder Steven Davis 3.5 3.5 4 30 N. Ireland £5m Midfielder James Ward Prowse 3.5 3.5 4 20 England £9m Midfielder Gaston Ramirez 3 3.5 4 24 Uruguay £6.75m

Attackers

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Importance Age Nationality Value Striker Shane Long 3 3 3 28 Ireland £9.5m Striker Jay Rodriguez 3.5 3.5 4 25 England £13.75m Striker Juanmi 3 4 4 22 Spain £9.25m Striker Graziano Pelle 3.5 3.5 4 29 Italy £8.5m

More gaming guides:

FM 16:

Wonderkids Guides

Best XI's

FM 16 Stories

General Guides

Transfer Budgets

FIFA 16: