FM 16 La Liga: Every Team's Transfer & Wage Budget Revealed

We have made things easy for you on FM16 by giving you the transfer and budget for every La Liga team. However, these will vary depending on which objectives you select for your season, so we've given the highest and lowest amount possible for each club. For the transfer/wage budgets from other leagues:

Whenever you start a new game on FM16, consult this guide to avoid wasting time. A list of other useful FM 16 guides:

Athletic Bilbao

Transfer Budget - £2.14m - 2.69m

Wage Budget - £662k - 744k

Atletico Madrid

Transfer Budget - £3.57m - 4.52m

Wage Budget - £1.22m - 1.37m

Celta Vigo

Transfer Budget - £714k - 992k

Wage Budget - £363k - 430k

Deportivo

Transfer Budget - £0

Wage Budget - £328k - 368k

Eibar

Transfer Budget - £571k - 805k

Wage Budget - £242k - 287k

Espanyol

Transfer Budget - £0

Wage Budget - £367k - 419k

FC Barcelona

(The board allocate your budgets for you, you have no say over it at the start)

Transfer Budget - £17.14m

Wage Budget - £3.15m

Getafe

Transfer Budget - £0

Wage Budget - £346k - 403k

Granada

Transfer Budget - £2.14m - 2.95m

Wage Budget - £333k - 392k

Las Palmas

Transfer Budget - £258k - 345k

Wage Budget - £292k - 337k

Levante

Transfer Budget - £0

Wage Budget - £206k - 242k

Malaga

Transfer Budget - £714k - 992k

Wage Budget - £318k - 374k

Rayo Vallecano

Transfer Budget - £0

Wage Budget - £335k - 390k

Real Betis

Transfer Budget - £2.36m - 3.09m

Wage Budget - £523k - 592k

Real Madrid

Transfer Budget - £14.28m - 15.59m

Wage Budget - £3.093m - 3.23m

Real Sociedad

Transfer Budget - £2.14m - 2.5m

Wage Budget - £458k - 495k

Sevilla

Transfer Budget - £21.42m - 24.73m

Wage Budget - £915k - 981k

Sporting Gijon

Transfer Budget - £185k - 256k

Wage Budget - £179k - 210k

Valencia

Transfer Budget - £8.57m - 10.37m

Wage Budget - £856k - 942k

Villareal

Transfer Budget - £1.42m - 2.02m

Wage Budget - £664k - 801k

More gaming guides:

FM 16:

Wonderkids Guides

Best XI's

FM 16 Stories

General Guides

Transfer Budgets

FIFA 16: