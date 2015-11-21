header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

More

21 Nov 2015

FM 16 European Wonderkids: Best XI From Around Europe

FM 16 European Wonderkids: Best XI From Around Europe

We've got the best European wonderkids 11, so look no further.

Jump To
link decal

More gaming guides:

link decal

FM 16:

link decal

FIFA 16:

We've already given you Europe's best wonderkids, but understandably, it can be hard to decipher which one's are the best to buy. Not all wonderkids live up to their potential, so, for every league, we've come up with a starting XI of the best wonderkids for you to sign. If you're thinking of starting a new game save, check our other two guides:

Here's a list of 'wonderkids best XI's' from other leagues:

Lineup = (Donnarumma, Bellerin, Laporte, Oxford, Shaw, Diakhite, Goretzka, Odegaard, Sane, Dybala, Zivkovic)

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

£1.6m fee, 5-star potential, already a beast, dubbed 'the next Buffon' and is only 16 years young.  

DR - Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)

A great right-back for any side, even if you do have to pay at least £10m more than you would've on FM15.

DC - Ayermic Laporte (Athletic Bilbao)

Costs £35.5m (release clause fee), but already one of the better centre halves at the start, and is soon to be the best centre back on FM16.

DC - Reece Oxford (West Ham)

Cheap as chips (£1.1m), bags of potential (5-star), and another 16 year-old you need on every game save you play.

DL - Luke Shaw (Man Utd) 

One of the most expensive players on the list, but probably the best young left-back on the game.  

CM - Abdou Lahat Diakhite (Fiorentina)

Another one who can be bought for around £1m, has 5-star potential, and becomes one of the best box-to-box midfielders on the game.

CM - Leon Goretzka (Geisenkirchen)

Schalke are a breeding ground for FM wonderkids, and Goretzka is another one on a long-line of soon-to-be-amazing talents you must sign. However, you will have to pay a pretty penny to sign him.

MR - Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid)

Suprisingly cheap (in FM terms) at £14.5m (release clause fee), has the potential to become as good as any winger, but may be hard luring him away from Real Madrid on a permanent deal.

ML - Leroy Sane (Geisenkirchen)

It's only a matter of time before Sane gets snapped up by a top European side in both real life and FM16, so sign him now to avoid paying an inflated fee later on. If not Sane, go for Jack Grealish (Aston Villa). A list of other useful FM 16 guides:

ST - Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Dybala is one of the best young strikers in the game, so do whatever you can to get him on your books.

ST - Richario Zivkovic (Ajax)

I stuck by Zivkovic on FM15 and it paid off, as he became the best striker in the game for me, and the same can be said for FM16, where you can sign for around £5m at the start.    

More gaming guides:

FM 16:

Wonderkids Guides

Premier League Best Wonderkids

Europe's Best Wonderkids

La Liga Wonderkids

Bundesliga Wonderkids

Serie A Wonderkids

Best Wonderkids From Smaller European Leagues

Best XI's

Premier League Wonderkids Best XI

The 11 Best ‘Big Budget’ Signings On FM15

Europe's Best Wonderkids XI

La Liga Wonderkids Best XI

The 11 Best Signings On FM15

Bundesliga Wonderkids Best XI

Smaller European Leagues Wonderkids XI

The Premier League On-Loan XI

The Best FM15 Signings Under £5m

FM 16 Stories

Celtic In The Premier League

Barcelona In League 2

Ronaldo & Messi At Aston Villa

Barcelona In The Premier League

Messi On A Cold Night In Stoke

 

General Guides

How To Sign Any Player For Cheap On FM16

6 Reasons To Buy FM16 

5 Bargains You Won't Find In FM16

6 Teams To Try On FM16

What Happened When We Played FM16 For The First Time

The 5 Best Free Transfers At Every Position

Best Signings From Relegation-Prone Teams 

 

Transfer Budgets

Premier League Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

Every European Team's Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

La Liga Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

Serie A Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed

Bundesliga Transfer/Wage Budget Revealed

Smaller European Teams Transfer/Wage Budget Revealed

The 20 Teams With The Highest Transfer/Wage Budgets

 

FIFA 16:

Complete Team-By-Team Guide To Starting A Career Mode (Premier League)

Top 5 FIFA 16 Goals

The Real Picture: What FIFA 16 Needs To Fix

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy