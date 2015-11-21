FM 16 European Wonderkids: Best XI From Around Europe

We've already given you Europe's best wonderkids, but understandably, it can be hard to decipher which one's are the best to buy. Not all wonderkids live up to their potential, so, for every league, we've come up with a starting XI of the best wonderkids for you to sign. If you're thinking of starting a new game save, check our other two guides:

Lineup = (Donnarumma, Bellerin, Laporte, Oxford, Shaw, Diakhite, Goretzka, Odegaard, Sane, Dybala, Zivkovic)

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

£1.6m fee, 5-star potential, already a beast, dubbed 'the next Buffon' and is only 16 years young.

DR - Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)

A great right-back for any side, even if you do have to pay at least £10m more than you would've on FM15.

DC - Ayermic Laporte (Athletic Bilbao)

Costs £35.5m (release clause fee), but already one of the better centre halves at the start, and is soon to be the best centre back on FM16.

DC - Reece Oxford (West Ham)

Cheap as chips (£1.1m), bags of potential (5-star), and another 16 year-old you need on every game save you play.

DL - Luke Shaw (Man Utd)

One of the most expensive players on the list, but probably the best young left-back on the game.

CM - Abdou Lahat Diakhite (Fiorentina)

Another one who can be bought for around £1m, has 5-star potential, and becomes one of the best box-to-box midfielders on the game.

CM - Leon Goretzka (Geisenkirchen)

Schalke are a breeding ground for FM wonderkids, and Goretzka is another one on a long-line of soon-to-be-amazing talents you must sign. However, you will have to pay a pretty penny to sign him.

MR - Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid)

Suprisingly cheap (in FM terms) at £14.5m (release clause fee), has the potential to become as good as any winger, but may be hard luring him away from Real Madrid on a permanent deal.

ML - Leroy Sane (Geisenkirchen)

It's only a matter of time before Sane gets snapped up by a top European side in both real life and FM16, so sign him now to avoid paying an inflated fee later on. If not Sane, go for Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).

ST - Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Dybala is one of the best young strikers in the game, so do whatever you can to get him on your books.

ST - Richario Zivkovic (Ajax)

I stuck by Zivkovic on FM15 and it paid off, as he became the best striker in the game for me, and the same can be said for FM16, where you can sign for around £5m at the start.

