*WATCH* Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Planes and Airports Trailer

The newest flight simulator is soaring through development! And this trailer shows us some amazing stuff.

by Brandon Ridgely Jul 30, 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 new trailer

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is fast approaching release after initial delays due to COVID-19.

The newest release from Microsoft is a trailer going over hand-craft planes and airports in the game!

You can watch the full trailer below:

These massive constructions will lend huge credibility and authenticity to the game that focuses so heavily on these aspects.

After all, what’s a realistic flight simulator without realistic planes and airports?

These innovations are huge announcements as the game transitions to its closed beta phase, and many players have already been invited!

That means you should check your emails immediately – but if you were an alpha phase tester, rest assured, you are guaranteed access to the beta.

And if you’re a PC player, you can pre-order the game now!

