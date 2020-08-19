[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Launch Stream LIVE with giveaways

If you want to start your Flight Sim journey with the community, these streams are a great way to do it!

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 19, 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Launch Week Livestreams

Flight Simulator 2020 has landed, and that means players can take to the skies now.

But to start your journey with the community, you can tune into the Flight Simulator 2020 Launch Stream here!

These streams feature awesome players from the community taking the pilot’s seat.

For wednesday’s stream (19 August), fans are in for a treat with The_Candourist, who’s a pilot, videographer, and streamer himself!

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 launch week live stream 1
TUNE IN: These launch week livestreams will be a treat for the Flight Sim community

If you’re new to the series or just want to see how others play, this is the perfect opportunity.

You can also win prizes in the stream giveaways all through launch week!

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

