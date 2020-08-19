Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Launch Stream LIVE with giveaways
If you want to start your Flight Sim journey with the community, these streams are a great way to do it!
Flight Simulator 2020 has landed, and that means players can take to the skies now.
But to start your journey with the community, you can tune into the Flight Simulator 2020 Launch Stream here!
These streams feature awesome players from the community taking the pilot’s seat.
For wednesday’s stream (19 August), fans are in for a treat with The_Candourist, who’s a pilot, videographer, and streamer himself!
If you’re new to the series or just want to see how others play, this is the perfect opportunity.
You can also win prizes in the stream giveaways all through launch week!