Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 History Trailer Released: Highlights, Release Date, and more

This stunning look at the game through the years gets you right in the feels! Check it out right here.

Microsoft has released an incredible new trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator that showcases just how far the game has come from 1982 all the way to 2020!

With the game’s release just around the corner, this trailer really puts into context just what a technical feat Flight Simulator is!

Let’s take a closer look.

History Trailer

A blast from the past, the history trailer takes us on the journey of Flight Simulator, from its early beginnings all the way to the present day.

For the Flight Simulator community, and the games’ developers, we imagine they will be quite literally swelling with pride at the sight of how far the game has come.

From the early days of a black and white display in the ’80s, we see graphics take a step up with Microsoft Flight Simulator 5.0 in 1993, with 3D rendering and much smoother gameplay.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator – Everything you need to know

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2000 sees the inclusion of the incredible nostalgic (for some of us!) Concord! This incredible plane was capable of reaching speeds of 1,354 mph!

It’s when we get to Microsoft Flight Simulator X, which came out in 2006 that the water and lighting effects seem to really be upgraded.

Keep in mind that this is the same year as Gears of War, and it looks absolutely incredible for the technology of the time.

Finally in the trailer we get to see more footage of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, and the leap forward is just outstanding.

STUNNING: The visuals of Flight Simulator have come a long way indeed

Not only is the world now a living, breathing environment populated by cars, vehicles and even animals. Not only that, but it has been beautifully rendered in accurate detail.

So when does the game touch down for landing? Mark Tuesday, 18 August 2020 in your calendars, as after a long wait, Flight Simulator 2020 is nearly with us.