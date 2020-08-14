[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Developer’s Update: 14 August – Closed Beta End Date, Developer Q&A, Community Feedback & more

More invites have been sent with this week’s update, so check your emails to see if it’s your turn to fly.

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 14, 2020
microsoft flight simulator weekly update

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is set to land safely after COVID-19 delays, and we are just days from release!

Here’s where the game is after its final Development Update before release day.

Closed Beta

The Closed Beta has given tons of players access to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 to help iron out any issues before release day.

But all good things must come to an end, and for the Closed Beta, that end will be 17 August at 10AM PST.

Developer Q&A

With Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 rounding the final corner to release – developers sat down to do an extensive Q&A to address many important topics.

You can watch the full Q&A below:

Feedback

The team have put together an extensive list of topics that have come up approaching release day, and it shows where things are on these issues.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 feedback snapshot
PROGRESS: Here is where progress is today on many popular community topics

There is still work to be done post-launch, but Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is set for a successful release day with months of community testing and feedback.

