Fight Night: New game confirmed in EA financial report?

EA Sports have confirmed a new title is coming out this year. Will this mean Fight Night 2020?

Will we get a Fight Night 2020? There is renewed hope based on the latest EA finance report.

With many fans worried about release dates like FIFA 21 and Madden 21, there might be some good news in new games being released during this year.

With this being the year that launches the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there is even more focus on new launch titles.

So what did the report say?

Fight Night release in 2020?

EA have released their financial reports, which covers the impact of COVID-19 on their performance and their future roadmap.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL: Always check the small print

This covers their financial year which is April 2020 to March 2021. In the small print, it mentions “We expect to announce additional title releases in FY21 over the coming months, including an unannounced EA SPORTS title, an additional EA HD title, four EA Partners titles and two mobile soft-launches.”

COMEBACK: Boxing is on the rise again

There have been rumors about Fight Night 2020 and the return of the boxing franchise. Eddie Hearn, the legendary boxing promoter, has been pushing talks for it with EA Sports.

All of this rumor, added with the confirmation from EA sports of a new title, would make it a strong chance of being Fight Night 2020.

EA Sports games for 2020

In the report, EA also confirmed the plans to press ahead with the launches of Madden 21 and FIFA 21.

Alongside this, there will be a new Burnout game, NHL 21, and a new Command & Conquer.

