05 Apr 2016

FIFA 16 Leeds: Complete Guide For Career Mode

General Tips

Budget For FIFA 16 Leeds

What the team needs

Who you should get rid of

Who you should buy

General Tips

  • Always choose the lenient option when selecting your ‘financial strictness’. This way you get 85% of the money that the board receives from outgoing transfers to spend on new players
  • Use the new ‘Training’ feature – even if you can’t be bothered to always carry out the drills, simulate 5 drills every week, it’s a useful way to help your players grow outside of matches

Budget For FIFA 16 Leeds

  • Transfer budget - £5.5m
  • Wage budget – £221k

What the team needs

  • Left Back
  • Right Midfielder/Winger
  • Centre-back

Who you should get rid of

  • Ross Turnbull - £300k
  • Scott Wootton - £500k
  • Kalvin Phillips- £400k
  • Casper Sloth - £700k
  • Mustapha Carayol - £600k

Who you should buy

  • Grows to around 83 and is a great left back to put alongside Bamba
  • At 69 overall, he would be Leeds' joint best left back but what provide good cover for Taylor and becomes better overall. The best bit? At £1.3m, why the hell not?!
  • Villareal value their 18-year-old right-mid prodigy, so to get him for only £1.5m8 is a real steal.
  • Botaka will get better over time, but not as good as Leiva, and with only one natural right mid in the squad, he's a must purchase.

Name: Jeremiah St Juste (70)

  • Juste comes with cheap wages (around £4k a week). If managed correctly he can achieve a low 80-rating quite easily. Bargain
  • Juste would come in and immediately be the second best centre-back at the club, and forms a really nice partnership with Bamba.

