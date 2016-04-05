FIFA 16 Leeds: Complete Guide For Career Mode

- Title hopefuls = Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool
- European football-chasers = Spurs, Everton, Leicester, Southampton, West Ham
- Mid-tablers = Newcastle, Stoke, West Brom, Swansea, Crystal Palace, Watford
- Relegation-battlers = Norwich, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Sunderland
- Championship: QPR, Fulham, Burnley, Middlesbrough, Brighton
General Tips
- Always choose the lenient option when selecting your ‘financial strictness’. This way you get 85% of the money that the board receives from outgoing transfers to spend on new players
- Use the new ‘Training’ feature – even if you can’t be bothered to always carry out the drills, simulate 5 drills every week, it’s a useful way to help your players grow outside of matches
Budget For FIFA 16 Leeds
- Transfer budget - £5.5m
- Wage budget – £221k
What the team needs
- Left Back
- Right Midfielder/Winger
- Centre-back
Who you should get rid of
- Ross Turnbull - £300k
- Scott Wootton - £500k
- Kalvin Phillips- £400k
- Casper Sloth - £700k
- Mustapha Carayol - £600k
Who you should buy
- Grows to around 83 and is a great left back to put alongside Bamba
- At 69 overall, he would be Leeds' joint best left back but what provide good cover for Taylor and becomes better overall. The best bit? At £1.3m, why the hell not?!
- Villareal value their 18-year-old right-mid prodigy, so to get him for only £1.5m8 is a real steal.
- Botaka will get better over time, but not as good as Leiva, and with only one natural right mid in the squad, he's a must purchase.
Name: Jeremiah St Juste (70)
- Juste comes with cheap wages (around £4k a week). If managed correctly he can achieve a low 80-rating quite easily. Bargain
- Juste would come in and immediately be the second best centre-back at the club, and forms a really nice partnership with Bamba.