FIFA 16 Atletico Madrid: Complete Guide For Career Mode

- Title hopefuls = Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Leicester Spurs
- European football-chasers = Liverpool, Everton, Southampton, West Ham Chelsea
- Mid-tablers = Stoke, West Brom, Swansea, Crystal Palace, Watford
- Relegation-battlers = Norwich, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Newcastle
General Tips
- Always choose the lenient option when selecting your ‘financial strictness’. This way you get 85% of the money that the board receives from outgoing transfers to spend on new players
- Use the new 'Training' feature - even if you can't be bothered to always carry out the drills, simulate 5 drills every week, it's a useful way to help your players grow outside of matches
- Remember, it's not always the wisest move to spend all your transfer budget in summer as you could need a few replacements come January, so if possible, save a few of those pennies for a rainy day!
Budget
- Transfer budget - £43m
- Wage budget – £210k/week
What the team needs
- Centre midfielder
- Winger
Who you should get rid of
- Tiago - £6m
- Gabi - £10m
Who you should buy (with the smaller budget)
- Barkley adds a sense of dynamism to Atletico's midfield which they currently don't have. Barkley sitting jus behind Griezmann and Vietto/Jackson could be what’s needed to hustle back the La Liga title to the Vicente Calderon from Real Madrid/Barcelona
- Bernard is something of a steal at £11m, as he has the potential to easily grow to 85-87, and is a nice option either to start with or bring off the bench as a 'plan B'
- If it only costs £1.3m to recall your best defender, then take that chance. This isn't real life, so get Miranda back to the Vicente Calderon ASAP
Who you should buy (with the larger budget)
- You don't have to spend all £16m at once you get from Gabi/Tiago, so invest in a prospect like Guedes to work on over the next 2-3 seasons. He's a little raw, but can grow as high as 88 so sign him up now whilst he's cheap
- Traore is another like Guedes who's someone you sign now and grow for a few seasons. He's capable of playing up-front and grows as high as 85/86