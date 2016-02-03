header decal
03 Feb 2016

FIFA 16 Atletico Madrid: Complete Guide For Career Mode

FIFA 16 Atletico Madrid Guide - For those gamers that don&rsquo;t like playing online, manager mode is their FIFA haven.&nbsp;

General Tips

  • Always choose the lenient option when selecting your ‘financial strictness’. This way you get 85% of the money that the board receives from outgoing transfers to spend on new players
  • Use the new 'Training' feature - even if you can't be bothered to always carry out the drills, simulate 5 drills every week, it's a useful way to help your players grow outside of matches
  • Remember, it's not always the wisest move to spend all your transfer budget in summer as you could need a few replacements come January, so if possible, save a few of those pennies for a rainy day!

Budget

  • Transfer budget - £43m
  • Wage budget – £210k/week

What the team needs

  • Centre midfielder
  • Winger  

Who you should get rid of 

  • Tiago - £6m
  • Gabi - £10m

Who you should buy (with the smaller budget)

  • Barkley adds a sense of dynamism to Atletico's midfield which they currently don't have. Barkley sitting jus behind Griezmann and Vietto/Jackson could be what’s needed to hustle back the La Liga title to the Vicente Calderon from Real Madrid/Barcelona
  • Bernard is something of a steal at £11m, as he has the potential to easily grow to 85-87, and is a nice option either to start with or bring off the bench as a 'plan B'
  • If it only costs £1.3m to recall your best defender, then take that chance. This isn't real life, so get Miranda back to the Vicente Calderon ASAP

Who you should buy (with the larger budget)

  • You don't have to spend all £16m at once you get from Gabi/Tiago, so invest in a prospect like Guedes to work on over the next 2-3 seasons. He's a little raw, but can grow as high as 88 so sign him up now whilst he's cheap  
  • Traore is another like Guedes who's someone you sign now and grow for a few seasons. He's capable of playing up-front and grows as high as 85/86  

