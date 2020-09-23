With two game weeks in the bag, things are clearer. Here are some tips to tweak the squad in time for GW3.

Now we have seen every team play, things are getting serious in the Fantasy Premier League.

Leads are forming at the top of the table, and some people are already giving up.

So whether you’re making a quick tweak or wholesale changes, we’re back with yet more tips to help you climb your league.

Goalkeepers

The cornerstone of any solid gameweek starts with a clean sheet at the back. So make sure you’ve got a solid keeper between the sticks.

Star Signing – Emiliano Martinez (£4.5m)

As predicted, Emi left Arsenal to join Aston Villa. What wasn’t predicted, was the penalty save on his debut.

The fact he’s managed to rack up points right away, and the fact that Aston Villa looks a better team this season, means he’s bumped up from last week’s bargain to this week’s star signing.

Villa head to Craven Cottage to face the newly promoted Fulham and should be looking to keep a clean sheet against a team expected to struggle.

Bargain Buy – Mathew Ryan (£4.5m)

This could be a baptism of fire if you select Mathew Ryan for this game week with his team hosting Manchester United.

But United didn’t look deadly against Palace last week, and it is a bit thin on the ground for bargain GKs.

He’s a GK that will start and pick up points, so is the perfect bench option that won’t break the bank.

Defenders

Defenders come in all shapes and sizes and whilst you might see the same goalscorers week in, week out, there’s a wealth of options for fill up your backline!

Star Signing – Timothy Castagne (£5.5m)

Castagne continues to impress and built on scoring in GW1 with two assists in GW2.

Its no doubt that a trip to the Etihad to face Man City is a challenge, but given what he has done already, it’s hard to make a case to leave him out. If 2019/20 Man City turns up, there could be some goals conceded and there’s a chance Castagne will be involved.

Bargain Buy – James Justin (£4.6m)

On the opposite side of the same defence, is James Justin. Equally impressive, he swapped roles with Castagne.

The week prior he was providing the assists, and last week he got on the scoresheet.

Again, Man City will be a tough challenge for him, but at £4.6m he’s worth getting in the squad before his cost goes up.

Midfielders

You’ll likely be tweaking the midfield more than any position throughout the new FPL campaign. Here’s our favourite picks as we head into game week 2.

Star Man – Heung-Min Son (£9.0m)

Son had a 24 point week last week. We still think it’s unfair that you can class this kind of player as a midfielder.

He scored 4 goals in the dismantling of Southampton and could be heading into a run of form.

With this in mind, Spurs host Newcastle at the perfect time. With their defensive frailties highlighted by Brighton last week, I expect Spurs to have a big day.

Son and Kane are potential triple captain material this week. Yeah I said it.

Bargain Buy – Helder Costa (£5.6m)

A bargain for a midfielder that you know is going to play, and has proven to get goals and assists.

After helping himself to two goals against fellow promoted team Fulham, Costa was instantly on the radar for the price.

With an away trip to Sheffield United on the cards, it could be another good day for the Portuguese midfielder.

Forwards

Putting the ball in the back of the net is often described as the hardest thing to do in football (for us, it’s still keepy ups). So you’ll want to ensure you have a forward capable of hitting the back of the onion bag on the regular. Here’s who we’d consider putting in our squad.

Star Man – Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.2m)

What a start to the season for Calvert-Lewin.

From just a handful of shots, he’s managed to get four goals in two games.

It remains to be seen whether the form can continue, but if it does you can kiss goodbye to the price of £7.2m.

The most impressive aspect, is that all the goals are in close proximity to the goal showing a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

A trip to Crystal Palace away could see the form continue.

Bargain Buy – Patrick Bamford (£5.7m)

I never thought this would be typed, but Patrick Bamford is playing like a decent Premier League striker.

He scored against the Champions a fortnight ago, and did the same again at the weekend versus Fulham.

At £5.7m you’re getting a steal for a player currently sitting in 3rd for the most points by a forward.

