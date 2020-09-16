Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 2: Bargains, Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, Forwards & more

Wait – Don’t play that wildcard just yet! Here’s some quick tips to tweak the squad in time for GW2.

After an exhilarating first week, it’s time for week two of the Fantasy Premier League.

All teams are back in action, and that means there’s more players and options to pick from.

So whether you’re making a quick tweak or wholesale changes, we’re back with yet more tips to help you climb your league.

RealSport101 Fantasy Premier League!

Before we start, for those of you who are thinking about playing this year, why not join the RealSport101 Fantasy Premier League?

There will be plenty to play for throughout the course of the FPL season, with the overall winner taking home a copy of FIFA 22 on the platform of their choosing.

The code to join the league is “4mqenx“.

Goalkeepers

The cornerstone of any solid gameweek starts with a clean sheet at the back. So make sure you’ve got a solid keeper between the sticks.

Star Signing – Bernd Leno (£5.0m)

Arsenal have a renewed defensive focus under Mikel Arteta. Previously, under Unai Emery, the Gunners backline was a complete shambles. Even then, Leno still proved utterly immense through 19/20.

Despite an end of season injury, the German looked in fine fiddle against Fulham on the opening day, with a crucial early save following a mix up with new boy Gabriel.

Arsenal visit West Ham, who haven’t been exactly firing on all cylinders in pre-season, so this could be a smart shot-stopper to drop in for week 2.

Bargain Buy – Emi Martinez (£4.5m)

If you’re looking to play the long game, and maybe want a cut price option, Emi could be your saviour.

The former Arsenal keeper looks dead set to join Aston Villa in the coming days as the squads #1 keeper.

READ MORE: How will PS5 transform your FIFA 21 experience?

The week 2 fixture against Sheffield United might come a little early for Emi, but if you simply want to shave some money off that £100m budget, Martinez could be a worthwhile addition.

Defenders

Defenders come in all shapes and sizes and whilst you might see the same goalscorers week in, week out, there’s a wealth of options for fill up your backline!

Star Signing – Timothy Castagne (£5.5m)

We know how much Leicester fullbacks like to bomb forward and in lieu of the injured Ricardo Pereira, the new Belgium signing should be a decent replacement.

Castagne already provided a goal on the opening day of the season against the baggies, but there will undoubtedly be more to come as the season unfolds.

Bargain Buy – Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m)

The Crystal Palace left back has been in sparkling form in pre-season. The young 21-year-old has ably stepped into the shoes of the missing Van Arnholt who is out with a long-term injury.

READ MORE: PES 2021 Option File: How to get all of the Official Club Kits?

He’s unlikely to set the league alight with assist or goals, but at just £4m and with the potential for occasional clean sheets, he’s one of the best budget options right now.

Midfielders

You’ll likely be tweaking the midfield more than any position throughout the new FPL campaign. Here’s our favourite picks as we head into game week 2.

Star Man – Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m)

Depending on where you choose to splash the cash, Bruno might be a decent alternative to those who can’t quite push the boat out for Aubameyang or Salah.

And as Manchester United’s de facto penalty taker, Fernandes represents a solid option for regular goalscoring returns.

But it’s also worth reminding people that Bruno provided plenty of assists in his half a season. Certainly a great option if you can make enough savings to fit him in your team.

Bargain Buy – Yves Bissouma (£4.5m)

Another bargain basement player. It’s unlikely you’ll be shifting things around to fit Bissouma in your starting 11, but if you need a reliable option on the bench, this seems a good (cheap) fit.

READ MORE: PS5 Showcase: How to watch, what to expect and more

At £4.5m you can save that cash for your big money players, but you’ll also get yourself a nailed on starter for Brighton, who should hopefully guarantee a minimum of 2pts a game. A handy option to have on the bench.

Forwards

Putting the ball in the back of the net is often described as the hardest thing to do in football (for us, it’s still keepy ups). So you’ll want to ensure you have a forward capable of hitting the back of the onion bag on the regular. Here’s who we’d consider putting in our squad.

Star Man – Sergio Aguero (£10.5m)

It’s Sergio Aguero. Every season in the past three years starts the same narrative. Namely, that Aguero is a lame donkey past his best, with City ready to sign a new forward. Despite this, AGGUUEERRRROOOOO is still smashing them in and maintaining a high standard.

And with no Messi (sorry, Pep) and Jesus still failing to convince, Aguero remains the defacto number 1 at the Ethiad.

He might not be hitting the heights of 20 goals a season anymore, but 15+ and a handful of assists still make him a top draw choice. Not least with Auba and Salah moved into the midfield bracket.

Bargain Buy – Callum Wilson (£6.5m)

Wilson might not have had a spectacular last season at relegated Bournemouth, but he has been a consistent goalscorer for a number of years in the league.

At Newcastle the forward should get plenty of chances. The magpies have habitually created plenty of chances but not had anyone clinical enough to finish them off. The opening day fixture against West Ham proved Wilson can be that guy with a poachers finish to beat Fabianski.

At £6.5m you’re not getting the cheapest striker in the league, but you should get someone who’ll find the back of the net on quite a few occasions.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21