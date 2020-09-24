Fantasy Premier League Price Reveals: Bale, Semedo, Reguilon, Traore & more

With new players arriving in the Premier League daily, which ones are worth transferring in to your team?

With Premier League clubs still active in the transfer market, new players are arriving in England every day.

So, which new arrivals are worth transferring in to your FPL team?

Gareth Bale (£9.5m)

Bale is back! The four time Champions League winner comes with a hefty price tag.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Newcastle (H)

Manchester Utd (A)

West Ham Utd (H)

Bale is currently recovering from an injury he picked up on international duty with Wales, so transferring him in after the fixture against Man Utd will be a great move, if you’re willing to bet £9.5m on him!

Nelson Semedo (£5.5m)

The former Barcelona man is a cheap differential to get into your team!

Upcoming Fixtures:

West Ham Utd (A)

Fulham (H)

Leeds Utd (A)

With Wolves’ favourable upcoming fixtures, and Semedo set to slot into the right wing-back role, the Portuguese man could pick up assists as well as clean sheets in the weeks to come.

Bertrand Traore (£6.0m)

Traore has returned to the Premier League, following a successful spell at Lyon.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Fulham (A)

Liverpool (H)

Leicester (A)

Traore has an impressive return, with 95 goals in 169 club football starts. However, waiting until after the game vs Leicester may be a smart play, as Villa then have a run of easier fixtures.

Cengiz Under (£6.0m)

The Turkish international could be a great differential for your fantasy team!

Upcoming Fixtures:

Manchester City (A)

West Ham Utd (H)

Aston Villa (H)

Despite being listed as a midfielder, Under will undoubtedly be heavily involved in Leicester’s attack this season, as he brings creativity and a goal threat to the Foxes’ side.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m)

The 23 year old left-back may sure up the Spurs defence, whilst posing an attacking threat too!

Upcoming Fixtures:

Newcastle (H)

Manchester Utd (A)

West Ham Utd (H)

Reguilon will advance down the left flank for Spurs and deliver crosses into the box, picking up assists along the way, so he looks like a steal for £5.5m!

Conor Gallagher (£5.5m)

The 20 year old Englishman has decided it’s time to get some minutes under his belt, so has joined West Brom on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Chelsea (H)

Southampton (A)

Burnley (H)

Gallagher could be a great player to bring in for your bench, as he is set to play for the Baggies week in, week out.

