Fantasy Premier League Price Changes: Salah, Son, Zaha & more

After another eventful weekend of football, more price changes are here, and it’s all about the midfielders!

More Fantasy Premier League price changes are here, following another hectic gameweek!

Price Rises

After a number of high scoring games this weekend, it’s the midfielders which have seen their prices rise the most.

Mohamed Salah £12.1m (+0.1m)

Having scored a hat-trick on the opening day against Leeds, Salah has seen his price rise by £0.1, making him the most expensive player in FPL.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Arsenal (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Everton (A)

Despite Salah’s high price, he is still a great option for your FPL team, as Liverpool are set to score goals against Aston Villa and Everton.

Son Heung-min £9.0m (+0.1m)

After Son’s incredible 4 goals against Southampton on Sunday, his price has returned to its original, £9.0m.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Newcastle (H)

Man Utd (A)

West Ham (A)

With favourable upcoming fixtures and Spurs in good scoring form, Son is a must have in your team.

Wilfried Zaha £7.1m (+0.1m)

Zaha ripped apart his former club Manchester United in Saturday’s 3-1 win for Palace.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Everton (H)

Chelsea (A)

Brighton (H)

Despite some tough upcoming fixtures, Zaha is still a bargain for £7.1m, and will once again be looking to hurt teams on the counter attack!

Patrick Bamford £5.7m (+0.1m)

Bamford has scored in both his first two Premier League appearances this season, whilst picking up two assists against Fulham as well.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Sheffield Utd (A)

Man City (H)

Wolves (H)

I might be wise to wait three gameweeks before bringing the Leeds man in, as Leed’s upcoming opponents have formidable defensive units.

Reece James £5.1m (+0.1m)

Another start for Reece James and another good display from the young Englishman sees his price rise in FPL.

Upcoming Fixtures:

West Brom (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Southampton (H)

James is a bargain at £5.1m, as Chelsea could pick up a couple of clean sheets from their next three games, with the introduction of Thiago Silva imminent.

