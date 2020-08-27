Fall Guys Season 2: EVERYTHING confirmed at Gamescom! Medieval Theme, Costumes, Start Date, and more

Well that was awesome! In case you missed it, here’s everything we learnt about the next season!

Wow, that was certainly an amazing showcase of things to come, if a little on the short side, and we can’t wait to jump into the action with Fall Guys Season 2!

Let’s take a look at everything we know from the world premiere of Season 2 at Gamescom!

Medieval Theme!

So it looks like we’re going to be getting a medieval theme for the next Season of Fall Guys.

But just what does that extend to? Let’s take a closer look.

NEARLY AT THE FINISH LINE! Season 1 is drawing to a close!

New courses!

The new courses in the Season appear to be inspired by medieval conquests, and feature iconic medieval designs – such as draw bridges, axes and more!

It certainly looks challenging!

New Costumes

One of the best parts of the game is having such amazing costumes feature, and with this season they looked to have pulled out all the stops!

There are some amazing medieval inspired costumes, which are, of course, incredibly colourful compared to the somewhat drab real world counterparts!

Start Time?

Fans may be a little disappointed that there was no mention of exactly when the Season would start!

If we go by the in-game counter, Season 1 looks set to end for 6 October, however this could not be the case.

NEW SKINS: Expect even more amazing costumes to appear in the next Season!

We’ve seen many games such as Fortnite extend their seasons, and it would be understandable if Fall Guys had to delay to accommodate such a growing player base.

When will we hear more?

We expected to hear a little more than what we got at Gamescom, but there could be a chance that more information will be shared on the official Fall Guys Twitter in the coming days!

We’ll be here to keep you updated as usual!

For everything on Fall Guys and more, be sure to check back in with us!