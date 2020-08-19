Fall Guys Season 2: Release Date, Cosmetics, Items, Episodes, Rounds, Consoles & more

It’s taking over the world, but could we see the game show inspired title appear on more devices?

It’s the game taking the world by storm – Fall Guys.

Season 1 has gone down a massive hit, and there could be more fun on the way with Season 2, especially with rumours of more consoles joining the party!

Fall Guys launched on Tuesday, 4 August and Season 1 is expected to last nine weeks.

That would take us to Tuesday, 6 October.

However, as we have seen with other seasonal games like Fortnite, the “expected date” isn’t always accurate thanks to various delays and the possibility of an equivalent of “downtime” which may push things back.

Season 2 Items & Cosmetics

We expect another 40 items to become available in Season 2 which can be unlocked by progressing through episodes and levelling up.

KUDOS! – What will you spend your hard-earned cash on?

Season 1 included a load of cosmetics as well as a total of 19,500 Kudos and 3 Crowns (in-game currency) to earn.

Shop

The Shop should still receive regular updates, where you can spend your Kudos and Crown on customisation options.

New Rounds

There are 24 rounds in Fall Guys currently, and we hope to see some new ones added for Season 2!

LET’S PLAY BALL – Here’s hoping for more rounds coming next Season

With this being the very first season, we have no idea how many we could see or what changes could be made, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for some fun new rounds to conquer!

New Consoles

Despite Fall Guys only existing for just a few weeks, there are rumours the game could be coming to more consoles.

Currently, Fall Guys is only available on Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4.

With the game already on Windows, surely it is only a matter of time before it makes the jump to fellow Microsoft-owned Xbox One, with a move to Next Gen later this year a no-brainer.

JUSTICE FOR ALL – Will Xbox players get in on the act in Season 2?

There’s also whispers that the game may appear on mobile, with now a massive gap on the iOS App Store after the removal of Fortnite.

Recent mobile port videos have been branded as fake, but let’s hope we see the Ultimate Knockout on handheld devices very soon!

