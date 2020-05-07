Fable 4: Release Date, Rumours, Gameplay, Xbox Series X & Everything else you need to know

It’s been the best part of a decade since we saw the last entry, but the rumours are starting to emerge!

The Fable series has been mostly dormant for the best part of the decade, but there have been rumours doing the rounds that suggest there has been some movement.

It looks like the fourth entry to the fantasy RPG is very much real and in the works.

The series has a strange history of platform choice, which meant that Fable II never left Xbox in 2008.

However, thanks to the efforts of a new developer (and Microsoft’s new policy of releasing first-party exclusives on PC), we could be seeing it sooner than you’d think!

Continue below for all the details we have on Fable 4.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Fable 4, but we’ve got enough to start speculating on what form it’ll take.

SWORN TO SECRECY: Very little is known so far of the fourth entry to the series

There has been no formal acknowledgement of Fable 4 from Microsoft, which means that we don’t have a release date yet.

Considering this, the game is likely to be in the early stages of development, so don’t expect it to arrive in 2020!

Rumours

Lionhead has been disbanded in the last few years, but a reliable leaker has said that a different UK studio is working on a Fable sequel.

THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE: We’re not expecting to see the game any time soon!

Meanwhile, Eurogamer seems to have an inside source, claiming the Leamington Spa-based Playground Games will be behind Fable 4.

Playground is responsible for Forza Horizon, so they have plenty of open-world expertise in their team.

They have no experience with RPGs, but they have hired some veterans of Kojima Productions and Rockstar North (thanks to some job listings on ArtStation) to get the job done.

Upcoming Announcement?

We were expecting to learn more about the next Fable entry at E3 2020, but since that the event has been cancelled for safety reasons, we don’t know what to think.

STAR-STUDDED: Allegedly we will be hearing more about Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more!

That said, Microsoft has an ‘Inside Xbox’ presentation coming up, so there’s a good chance that we could see something related to the next Fable title.

We’re expecting to see gameplay from a number of exciting upcoming titles, so it really would be the perfect time for an announcement!

Though there have only been rumours of Fable 4 coming to PC, the game would have every opportunity of making it to Xbox Series X following its launch.

Sadly, that’s all we have for now, but we will be back with an update on this once we know more.