header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

More

14 Dec 2016

The first annual eSports Industry Awards takes esports to the next level

The first annual eSports Industry Awards takes esports to the next level

With all the glitz and glamour of top-level award shows, the first annual eSports Industry Awards marks the beginning of a new era for esports.

Jump To
link decal

Learning from the past

link decal

Growing a sport

Learning from the past

Growing a sport

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy