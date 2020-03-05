Relicta: Head to the moon in this puzzle-based adventure

Relicta: Head to the moon in this puzzle-based ...

*WATCH* Manchester derby Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, kick-off time, news & more

*WATCH* Manchester derby Prediction & Prev...

Starfield: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything else you need to know

Starfield: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, PS5, Xb...

Elder Scrolls 6 Location: Leaked internal memo may have just revealed the location of the next instalment

Elder Scrolls 6 Location: Leaked internal memo ...

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, TNTina, overtime challenges and more!

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2...

The Elder Scrolls 6 Wishlist: Three things we want to see – Interactive Map, Better Combat, More Quests & more

The Elder Scrolls 6 Wishlist: Three things we w...

GTA Online: March 5 Weekly update – Nagasaki Stryder, Double payout on Bunker and Gunrunning & everything else

GTA Online: March 5 Weekly update – Nagas...

Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Trailer, Plot, Location, Consoles, Next-Gen & Everything else you need to know

Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Trailer, Plot, Lo...

GTA V Online Weekly Update: March 5 – New Stryder, double payout on gunrunning, bunker & everything else

GTA V Online Weekly Update: March 5 – New...

PUBG Mobile Update 1.17.0: 5 best features – death replay, hardcore mode & more

PUBG Mobile Update 1.17.0: 5 best features R...

GTA V Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: March 5 content – Nagasaki Stryder, Double Rewards on Gunrunning and Bunker & everything else

GTA V Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: March 5 con...

FIFA 20: 91 Juan Riquelme ICON Player Review, Rating, Squad Links & more

FIFA 20: 91 Juan Riquelme ICON Player Review, R...

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, MUT, ultimate team, franchise mode, NCAA, Face of the Franchise, EA, Superstar KO, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything you need to know

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, M...

Madden 21: 3 new features we need in EA’s next NFL game

Madden 21: 3 new features we need in EA’s...

*WATCH* Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Lakers: Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, updates, tip-off time, TV & more

*WATCH* Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Lakers: Prediction...

Fortnite Season 2: Leaked Weapons Coming Soon! New Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and More!

Fortnite Season 2: Leaked Weapons Coming Soon! ...

Elder Scrolls

Elder Scrolls 6 Location: Leaked internal memo may have just revealed the location of the next instalment

The teaser trailer didn’t give us much to go on – but the new location may have been leaked!

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 5, 2020

It is well known that the Elder Scrolls series tends to move from one location to the next between major instalments, as well as leaving a sizeable amount of time.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was initially unveiled at Bethesda’s E3 2019 showcase, but without any sort of recent update, it’s starting to look like we won’t be seeing the game until 2021.

That said, we’ve sifted through the news and stumbled across a pretty credible leak related to the location of the next instalment.

Continue reading for all the details on this memo leak, as it carries more substance than you would expect.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The latest rumours around Bethesda’s new Elder Scrolls game!

High Rock

High Rock is the home of the Bretons, Tamriel’s humans who are most proficient at practising magic. 

This was one of the locations used in The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall, and also featured more recently in The Elder Scrolls Online‘s second expansion, so we are not very convinced that it will be used in the new game.

Hammerfell

Directly across the bay from High Rock is the province of Hammerfell. 

We explored Hammerfell in Daggerfall, and the 1998 action game Redguard also covered some of it. It would make a nice change of pace, but it doesn’t seem right.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything about The Elder Scrolls 6

If we eliminate every location we have already explored, that means excluding Cyrodiil, Morrowind, Skyrim, High Rock and Hammerfell from the equation.

Somewhere new?

If The Elder Scrolls 6 is to take us somewhere new (which it may not), then that leaves Valenwood, Elsweyr, and Black Marsh, home of the Wood Elves, Khajiit, and Argonians, respectively.

But which seems most likely? 

Most of the map has already featured in the Elder scrolls series

Online rumours are heavily pointing towards Black Marsh, though there isn’t actually any evidence to back this rumour.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: Release date, price, & everything you need to know

That said, the region’s swampy marshlands and network of islands would make for an interesting geographic shape up.

Bethesda’s internal memo

There is, however, some weight to the rumour that Elder Scrolls 6 could be set in Valenwood (the home of the Bosmer) as it’s an area of Tamriel that Bethesda hasn’t explored much. 

The rumour is based on an internal Bethesda memo leaked way back in 2014.

Many fans believed that this ‘leak’ was a hoax, but there was no evidence to back this

In this memo, Bethesda employees were warned against using the terms ‘Fallout: Nuka World’, ‘Elder Scrolls VI’ and ‘Project Greenheart’. 

Fallout 4 players may well recognise the name Fallout: Nuka World as it ended up becoming a huge DLC release for Bethesda’s last main Fallout game. 

READ MORE: Three things that Bethesda need to include in The Elder Scrolls 6

With Tamriel geeks knowing that Greenheart is actually a city in the region of Valenwood, this could all but confirm that the next game is set there.

But this is just speculation, and with the game set to drop in 2021 at the earliest, we won’t be receiving a confirmation of this anytime soon.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

Leave a Reply

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.