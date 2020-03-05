Relicta: Head to the moon in this puzzle-based adventure

Relicta: Head to the moon in this puzzle-based ...

*WATCH* Manchester derby Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, kick-off time, news & more

*WATCH* Manchester derby Prediction & Prev...

Starfield: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything else you need to know

Starfield: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, PS5, Xb...

Elder Scrolls 6 Location: Leaked internal memo may have just revealed the location of the next instalment

Elder Scrolls 6 Location: Leaked internal memo ...

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, TNTina, overtime challenges and more!

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2...

The Elder Scrolls 6 Wishlist: Three things we want to see – Interactive Map, Better Combat, More Quests & more

The Elder Scrolls 6 Wishlist: Three things we w...

GTA Online: March 5 Weekly update – Nagasaki Stryder, Double payout on Bunker and Gunrunning & everything else

GTA Online: March 5 Weekly update – Nagas...

Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Trailer, Plot, Location, Consoles, Next-Gen & Everything else you need to know

Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Trailer, Plot, Lo...

GTA V Online Weekly Update: March 5 – New Stryder, double payout on gunrunning, bunker & everything else

GTA V Online Weekly Update: March 5 – New...

PUBG Mobile Update 1.17.0: 5 best features – death replay, hardcore mode & more

PUBG Mobile Update 1.17.0: 5 best features R...

GTA V Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: March 5 content – Nagasaki Stryder, Double Rewards on Gunrunning and Bunker & everything else

GTA V Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: March 5 con...

FIFA 20: 91 Juan Riquelme ICON Player Review, Rating, Squad Links & more

FIFA 20: 91 Juan Riquelme ICON Player Review, R...

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, MUT, ultimate team, franchise mode, NCAA, Face of the Franchise, EA, Superstar KO, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything you need to know

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, M...

Madden 21: 3 new features we need in EA’s next NFL game

Madden 21: 3 new features we need in EA’s...

*WATCH* Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Lakers: Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, updates, tip-off time, TV & more

*WATCH* Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Lakers: Prediction...

Fortnite Season 2: Leaked Weapons Coming Soon! New Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and More!

Fortnite Season 2: Leaked Weapons Coming Soon! ...

Elder Scrolls

The Elder Scrolls 6 Wishlist: Three things we want to see – Interactive Map, Better Combat, More Quests & more

The latest addition to the Elder Scrolls series is in development, so what needs to change?

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 5, 2020

Bethesda Softworks is a busy studio at the best of times, and that’s not when they are in the midst of developing two massive AAA titles almost simultaneously.

Starfield is rumoured to launch in time for PS5 and Xbox Series X, while The Elder Scrolls 6 is in earlier stages of development.

But with everything going on, we would hate to see them neglect their flagship series, especially considering how its been 8 years since Skyrim launched.

Here are a few things that we would like to see included in Elder Scrolls 6.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The latest rumours around Bethesda’s new Elder Scrolls game!

A changing world

We would love to see the world changing around you as you complete quests.

SPARSE: Is there actually ANYTHING we can take from this trailer?

In The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, all that changed when completing a quest was that your faction hideout was ever so slightly tweaked, and that’s about it.

We want to see lives changing, new buildings going up, new people to interact within crowds, heck even some new dialogue would be nice!

The world on display in Skyrim was pretty extensive, but large worlds are not the be-all and end-all of a top RPG; we want a world that feels ALIVE.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Elder Scrolls 6

One of the biggest feelings we had playing Skyrim was that the world was nowhere near interactive enough.

The world that Elder Scrolls 6 will be set in needs to feel more captivating than before, as it should feel rewarding and interesting to explore.

Compared to other open-world games, we just never felt that it pulled us in far enough to want to explore for hours on end like CD Projekt’s The Witcher 3.

The attention to detail in Bethesda games have always been great – we just want to see the series continue on its path of evolution and improvement.

Better combat 

Addressing the combat, you may have felt indifferent towards the combat on display in Skyrim, but a step up is expected in Elder Scrolls 6.

COMBAT: Although the weapons available in Skyrim were powerful, they were slightly limited in nature

Each weapon should feel unique and different from the others; a sword shouldn’t have the same weighting or damage of a great axe, as it is far lighter and should be far more agile.

We don’t just want new weapons – we want a load of new spells to accompany them. Although Skyrim’s all-in-one ‘Fus Roh Dah’ shout was charming, when it is compared to games like Dragons Dogma which have complex spells emitting amazing effects, it puts the Elder Scrolls’ variety to shame.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk 2077: Everything you need to know

We also need to see several different types of enemy to practice our combat skills. Skyrim’s downfall was it’s lack of variety, as even the encounters with dragons became stale after long enough.

We want to see a more diverse set of encounters with unique enemies and fantasy-like creatures with a variety of abilities.  

A deeper storyline

The lack of a well-written story was Skyrim’s biggest downfall; the main storyline seemed lazy at times, and there were too many quests taken straight from previous editions like Morrowind.

An environment that can evolve with the storyline is vital.

What we need to see is a rework of the way questing works in Elder Scrolls, as without waypoints, quest objective markers or any other form of information regarding the progression of the storyline, it’s far too easy to get lost in it all.

READ MORE: Top 10 Young Attacking Midfielders (CAMs) in FIFA 20 Career Mode

When I choose a path and a questline to follow, the game world needs to feel like something is about to happen.

There is nothing less irritating than spending hours on a major side narrative that should have an impact on the main story, only to find that nothing has changed after it’s completion.

I feel like if there are too few changes made to the game, Bethesda will get absolutely butchered by their loyal following for making a glorified clone of Skyrim.

Expect the unexpected from the American publishing giants.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

Leave a Reply

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.