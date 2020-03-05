The Elder Scrolls 6 Wishlist: Three things we want to see – Interactive Map, Better Combat, More Quests & more

The latest addition to the Elder Scrolls series is in development, so what needs to change?

Bethesda Softworks is a busy studio at the best of times, and that’s not when they are in the midst of developing two massive AAA titles almost simultaneously.

Starfield is rumoured to launch in time for PS5 and Xbox Series X, while The Elder Scrolls 6 is in earlier stages of development.

But with everything going on, we would hate to see them neglect their flagship series, especially considering how its been 8 years since Skyrim launched.

Here are a few things that we would like to see included in Elder Scrolls 6.

A changing world

We would love to see the world changing around you as you complete quests.

SPARSE: Is there actually ANYTHING we can take from this trailer?

In The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, all that changed when completing a quest was that your faction hideout was ever so slightly tweaked, and that’s about it.

We want to see lives changing, new buildings going up, new people to interact within crowds, heck even some new dialogue would be nice!

The world on display in Skyrim was pretty extensive, but large worlds are not the be-all and end-all of a top RPG; we want a world that feels ALIVE.

One of the biggest feelings we had playing Skyrim was that the world was nowhere near interactive enough.

The world that Elder Scrolls 6 will be set in needs to feel more captivating than before, as it should feel rewarding and interesting to explore.

Compared to other open-world games, we just never felt that it pulled us in far enough to want to explore for hours on end like CD Projekt’s The Witcher 3.

The attention to detail in Bethesda games have always been great – we just want to see the series continue on its path of evolution and improvement.

Better combat

Addressing the combat, you may have felt indifferent towards the combat on display in Skyrim, but a step up is expected in Elder Scrolls 6.

COMBAT: Although the weapons available in Skyrim were powerful, they were slightly limited in nature

Each weapon should feel unique and different from the others; a sword shouldn’t have the same weighting or damage of a great axe, as it is far lighter and should be far more agile.

We don’t just want new weapons – we want a load of new spells to accompany them. Although Skyrim’s all-in-one ‘Fus Roh Dah’ shout was charming, when it is compared to games like Dragons Dogma which have complex spells emitting amazing effects, it puts the Elder Scrolls’ variety to shame.

We also need to see several different types of enemy to practice our combat skills. Skyrim’s downfall was it’s lack of variety, as even the encounters with dragons became stale after long enough.

We want to see a more diverse set of encounters with unique enemies and fantasy-like creatures with a variety of abilities.

A deeper storyline

The lack of a well-written story was Skyrim’s biggest downfall; the main storyline seemed lazy at times, and there were too many quests taken straight from previous editions like Morrowind.

An environment that can evolve with the storyline is vital.

What we need to see is a rework of the way questing works in Elder Scrolls, as without waypoints, quest objective markers or any other form of information regarding the progression of the storyline, it’s far too easy to get lost in it all.

When I choose a path and a questline to follow, the game world needs to feel like something is about to happen.

There is nothing less irritating than spending hours on a major side narrative that should have an impact on the main story, only to find that nothing has changed after it’s completion.

I feel like if there are too few changes made to the game, Bethesda will get absolutely butchered by their loyal following for making a glorified clone of Skyrim.

Expect the unexpected from the American publishing giants.