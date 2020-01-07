Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Release Date Confirmed, Season Pass, Demo & Switch news

The release date for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is just days away! With the launch drawing closer, many gamers want to know all the extensive details.

Release Date

The game will launch on the 17th of January 2020.

Many news outlets have already had a chance to try an early demo with positive reviews so far.

Platforms

The game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game is a global launch scheduled for the same day.

Will DBZK Come To Switch?

It was confirmed in November that the game will not be coming to Nintendo Switch.

DOLLAR BALL Z: The franchise has had video games made based off of its property for 33 years, selling well over 50 million copies

A number of Dragon Ball titles have made their way to the Nintendo Switch and although there are no immediate plans for it to launch on this console, it wouldn’t surprise us to see it arrive down the line.

Demo

So far there has been no announcement about a playable demo or beta.

Follow this link to read more about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot demo.

