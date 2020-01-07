Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Preorder: Which Version should you buy? Ultimate, Collectors & Deluxe Edition, Bonuses, Season Pass & more

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be arriving in just several days, with a release date confirmed for this month!

If you plan to pre-order the game or even collect a special edition of the title, you will want to know exactly what you’re paying for!

Whether you’re after additional in-game content or collector cosmetics, it’s important to get the best deal for you.

Keep reading as we break down what each edition can offer you.

Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

There are a few editions available with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, including:

Standard Edition

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game

Collectors Edition

The game

Collectable Steelbook

Hardcover Art Book

An exclusive diorama figure

The Season Pass (including two story missions)

Deluxe Edition

The game

The Season Pass (including two story missions)

+1 deluxe cooking item

DOLLAR BALL Z: The franchise has had video games made based off of its property for 33 years, selling well over 50 million copies



Ultimate Edition

The game

The Season Pass (including two story missions)

A deluxe cooking item

Music compilation pack with 11 additional songs

Tao Pai Pai Pillar

Pre-ordering will also get you:

The sub-quest “A Competitive Party With Friends”

Early access to Bonyu’s training

+1 cooking item

Platforms

The game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, so you can preorder the game across any of the three platforms.

The game is a global launch scheduled for the same day.

Will DBZK Come To Switch?

It was confirmed in November that the game will not be coming to Nintendo Switch.

A number of Dragon Ball titles have made their way to the Nintendo Switch and although there are no immediate plans for it to launch on this console, it wouldn’t surprise us to see it arrive down the line.

