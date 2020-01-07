Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Preorder: Which Version should you buy? Ultimate, Collectors & Deluxe Edition, Bonuses, Season Pass & more

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be arriving in just several days, with a release date confirmed for this month!
If you plan to pre-order the game or even collect a special edition of the title, you will want to know exactly what you’re paying for!
Whether you’re after additional in-game content or collector cosmetics, it’s important to get the best deal for you.
Keep reading as we break down what each edition can offer you.
Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses
There are a few editions available with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, including:
Standard Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game
Collectors Edition
- The game
- Collectable Steelbook
- Hardcover Art Book
- An exclusive diorama figure
- The Season Pass (including two story missions)
Deluxe Edition
- The game
- The Season Pass (including two story missions)
- +1 deluxe cooking item
Ultimate Edition
- The game
- The Season Pass (including two story missions)
- A deluxe cooking item
- Music compilation pack with 11 additional songs
- Tao Pai Pai Pillar
Pre-ordering will also get you:
- The sub-quest “A Competitive Party With Friends”
- Early access to Bonyu’s training
- +1 cooking item
Platforms
The game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, so you can preorder the game across any of the three platforms.
The game is a global launch scheduled for the same day.
Will DBZK Come To Switch?
It was confirmed in November that the game will not be coming to Nintendo Switch.
A number of Dragon Ball titles have made their way to the Nintendo Switch and although there are no immediate plans for it to launch on this console, it wouldn’t surprise us to see it arrive down the line.
