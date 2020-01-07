Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Demo Info – Beta, Season Pass, Release Date, Switch, Features & more

With Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot‘s release date just days away, many gamer want to know more about the new PS4 and Xbox One gameplay.

This comes as no surprise as this new game will revisit the magical tales told in the Dragon Ball Z anime series that so many people fell in love with.

A demo is a fantastic way to get a taste of the game pre-release. Keep reading for all the info on a Dragon Ball Z Kakarot demo and more!

Demo Release Date

So far there has been no announcement about a playable demo or beta.

However, many news outlets have already had a chance to try an early demo with positive reviews so far.

Release Date

Thankfully we won’t have to wait too long to get a feel of the game, as it’s set to launch on the 17th of January 2020.

READ MORE: All Confirmed Sagas In The New Dragon Ball Game

Therefore, if a demo was to arrive, we can hope to see one within a few weeks.

FREE ROAM: The new game features open world gameplay

It’s worth noting that any demo that is released will likely arrive on all platforms.

Platforms

The game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – All Characters in the new game

The game is a global launch scheduled for the same day.

Will DBZK Come To Switch?

It was confirmed in November that the game will not be coming to Nintendo Switch.

A number of Dragon Ball titles have made their way to the Nintendo Switch and although there are no immediate plans for it to launch on this console, it wouldn’t surprise us to see it arrive down the line.

Click “Next” to read more about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, including Season Pass info…