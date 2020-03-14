Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition UPDATE: Soundtrack release DELAYED
Disappointing news for fans of nostalgia, as unique collectable hits a set back
Doom Eternal is setting up to be one of the most intense and exciting new games to be released yet, however a recent update has some a little disappointed.
Doom Eternal Collector's Edition will be shipping without the cassette soundtrack.
For those who don’t know, this edition was promised a nostalgic cassette soundtrack alongside a host of other additions – including a wearable Doom Slayer’s helmet!
Luckily, the edition is set to be released on time with a digital download for the soundtrack – so hopefully the disappointment won’t be too crushing.
We’ll keep our ear to the ground and update you when we know more!