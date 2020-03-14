Call of Duty Warzone UPDATE: Over 15 MILLION players, possible changes and more

Doom Eternal Other

Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition UPDATE: Soundtrack release DELAYED

Disappointing news for fans of nostalgia, as unique collectable hits a set back

by Ramzi Musa Mar 14, 2020
doom eternal cover art

Doom Eternal is setting up to be one of the most intense and exciting new games to be released yet, however a recent update has some a little disappointed.

Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition will be shipping without the cassette soundtrack.

Launch trailer for DOOM Eternal!
Doom Collectors Edition
AN ETERNAL WAIT? Fans will have to hang on for their promised cassette

For those who don’t know, this edition was promised a nostalgic cassette soundtrack alongside a host of other additions – including a wearable Doom Slayer’s helmet!

Luckily, the edition is set to be released on time with a digital download for the soundtrack – so hopefully the disappointment won’t be too crushing.

Xbox Game of the Year Contenders – Doom Eternal, Halo Infinite & More

We’ll keep our ear to the ground and update you when we know more!

Written by Ramzi Musa

