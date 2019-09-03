DiRT Rally 2.0: World Championship to launch September 2019

With the return of Formula 1 Esports just around the corner, Codemasters continue to flex their muscles with the announcement that DiRT Rally 2.0 will have a World Championship.

Starting on 10th September in partnership with Motorsport Network, the Championship will be open to all players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Players will compete in a series of online challenges, culminating in a live final at the Autosport International Show at the Birmingham NEC on the weekend of 11th January 2020.

How to qualify

The DiRT Rally 2.0 World Championship heats will be played across three months and consist of three weeks of qualifiers in a pre-determined location, stage, and car class. Unsurprisingly, this is very similar to the way F1 esports qualification is run on Codemasters' flagship series.

All weekly winners across the platforms will qualify for the quarter finals, with an additional place going to the players who have the fastest cumulative time each month. The quarter and semi finals will take place over the weekend of 7th-8th December and will be broadcast live across DiRT Rally 2.0 and Motorsport Network channels.

This is open to pad and wheel racers. Although the DiRT Rally 2.0 World Championship final will be played on wheel only.

Qualifier dates

﻿﻿Rally

﻿10th September: Poland – Kopina – H2 FWD

﻿17th September: Argentina – Las Juntas – Group B 4WD

24th September: New Zealand – Te Awanga Forward – R5

8th October: Spain – Comienzo en Bellriu – Rally GT

15th October: USA ­– North Fork Pass – Group A

22nd October: Australia – Mount Kaye Pass – Group B 4WD

5th November: Poland – Czarny Las – H3 RWD

12nd November: New Zealand – Waimarama Point Reserve – R2

19th November: Spain – Decenso por carretera – R5

Rallycross

10th September: Hell, Norway – RX1600

17th September: Trois-Rivières, Canada – RX2

24th September: Lohéac Bretagne, France – RX Supercars

8th October: Montalegre, Portugal – RX Supercars

15th October: Silverstone, England – RX2

22nd October: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain – RX1600

5th November: Mettet, Belgium – RX2

12nd November: Höljes, Sweden – RX1600

19th November: Hell, Norway – RX Supercars

“After six months of planning, we are finally ready to launch the DiRT Rally 2.0 World Championship and we can’t wait to get started,” said Ross Gowing, DiRT Rally 2.0 Game Director at Codemasters. “Our players are passionate and love the thrill of competing. We look forward to crowning our inaugural World Champions in January and wish all our players the very best of luck.”

“We are delighted to be working with Codemasters to deliver the official DiRT Rally 2.0 esports programme,” said Stephen Hood, Motorsport Network. “The quality of their game, combined with our capabilities within the growing esports space, will serve to provide the community with a first-class series in which to showcase their talent.”

