Cyberpunk Multiplayer will not release until 2022, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 delay

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020, but we found out yesterday that the dystopian RPG will not be making it’s initial April launch date, having been pushed back to September 17, 2020.

This new release date (much closer to the release date of the PS5 and Xbox Series X) was implemented so that CD Projekt Red can iron out the glitches and add finishing touches.

That, however, is having a knock-on effect that will see Cyberpunk Multiplayer not release until 2022 at the least.

CD Projekt Red went into the reasons for the delay at a teleconference with their Board of Directors yesterday, highlighting what it would mean for the game and the company over the next year.

Continue reading to find out what was said.

Cyberpunk Multiplayer

Before we cover what was said at the teleconference, it is worth mentioning that Cyberpunk 2077 is playable and feature-complete, with the delay being used to polish the game and iron out glitches.

CRUNCH: Hopefully it won’t get too bad for the development team over the coming months

Michal Nowakowski was the board member responsible for the publishing that went out yesterday, admitting that:

“Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September and the series of events which we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as the release date for Cyberpunk Multiplayer.”

“We pretty much know where we stand and which aspects of the game still require work, and we are confident that the game will be out in September.”

READ MORE: Everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077

Now, nothing is confirmed yet, but they seem pretty sure that Cyberpunk 2077 will make it out for its updated September release date.

The only downside is that we won’t be seeing ‘Cyberpunk Multiplayer’ any time soon, so don’t get too excited for the campaign just yet.

Continue reading to hear what CD Projekt Red’s CEO had to say on why Cyberpunk 2077 will not feature on next-gen.

Current-gen exclusivity

Following the announcement of the new release date, CD Projekt Red’s CFO Piotr Nielubowicz stated that:

PATIENCE: We’re just going to have to wait a little longer before we can return to Night City

“As of right now, Cyberpunk is heading for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC. Nothing has changed in regard to those plans”

CEO Adam Kiciński added to this, saying:

“[The game] was always designed for [PS4 and Xbox One]. We are thinking about the next generation, but for now, we are focused on the current generation. That plan is still valid.”

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about PS5

So, from the sounds of it, Cyberpunk 2077 could eventually make its way to next-gen, but it will definitely not be available upon launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X.