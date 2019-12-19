Cyberpunk 2077: Fully motion-captured sex scenes will feature in the game – animations, storyline & gameplay

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that ultra-realistic motion-captured sex scenes will feature in the upcoming game.

Though this may be shocking for some, it is refreshing to see a studio commit to a vision with such little consideration for how it will be received.

Speaking at a recent community Q&A event in Warsaw, Poland, Cyberpunk 2077 developers answered a wide variety of topics about the hotly-anticipated game.

READ MORE: Everything coming to Cyberpunk 2077

Continue reading for more details on the Q&A, as well as the upcoming game’s animations, storyline and gameplay.

Animations

The development team revealed that a unique set of animations have been created for every major character, which includes things like movement, conversation and combat.

When asked about sex scenes, the team explained that their use of motion-capture should satisfy everyone.

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019: PS4 Deals

This includes those who assumed that sex scenes would just get skipped over because of the game’s first-person perspective.

Storyline

In terms of length, the main story progression of Cyberpunk 2077 will be a little shorter than in The Witcher 3, but the developers explained that it’s much higher replayability makes up for it.

The Witcher 3’s quest structure was quite linear, with a bunch of branches sticking out of it that sometimes related back to that single line.

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019: Xbox One Deals

In Cyberpunk 2077, those branches will grow branches of their own, which will often tie around to each other.

If we understood Pawel’s explanation correctly, this means that side quests that players embark on will evolve into more side quests, which will have an impact on other quests and the main storyline.

Thanks to these branches, it will be particularly hard to find any one playthrough that is the same as another.

READ MORE: Three things that NEED to be in CD Projekt Red’s upcoming game

The team confirmed that there will be a really cool option to continue to play the game after the ending, but it’s something that the devs were unwilling to disclose.

That said, they clearly want players to enjoy their game as long as possible.

Gameplay

The Q&A revealed more details about gameplay than any other section.

A question was asked about access to certain locations being blocked based on choices the player makes – but it appears that most locations will still be available to visit (unlike in the second act of The Witcher 2).

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019: PS4 Deals

Health will be able to be restored by using consumables like food, or an inhaler.

Some of these items will have an instant healing effect, while others will just slowly restore health overtime or work only under the right circumstances.

The development team are aiming to make car physics somewhere between simulator level and GTA V’s arcade-esque driving experience.

Reaching the borders of the playable world will work the same way as in The Witcher 3, so you are informed about getting close to it before the game forcefully turns you back.

Police won’t intervene when they see you committing smaller crimes because they treat it as just an everyday occurrence in Night City.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk 2077: Creator sheds details on two of the game’s biggest gangs

However, shooting a bystander or driving into a crowd of people will not end well for you.

Players will also be able to destroy around 75% of the assets surrounding them, but obviously won’t be able to destroy an entire district.

This article is updated weekly with new information, so check back in for more news on the upcoming RPG.