Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay: Custom morality system, Street stories, Side quests & more

Cyberpunk 2077, the M-rated RPG being developed by CD Projekt Red, was initially set to release on 16 April.

However, it has since been pushed back to 17 September 2020.

The game is said to place a major focus on dynamic decision-making, unique quests and insane levels of customization.

Once you’ve loaded the game, you’ll get to create your own character and even select their gender, ethnic background and backstory.

Players will also be able to customise V’s hair, tattoos, clothing, voice and backstory, amongst a host of other features.

Morality system

Cyberpunk 2077 will let you play the game and progress through the story without killing a single person – a notion that will please fans who don’t enjoy the bloodshed.

CD Projekt confirmed after E3 2018 that most of the weapons will have non-lethal options – with an exception to single-purpose weapons like the bazooka.

In an interview between GamingBolt and Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the topic of morality mechanics was brought up – when asked if the game could be completed without killing anyone, Tomaszkiewicz answered:

“To complete it non-lethally you have to be very good at stealth”, so you would be wise to invest in points that add to V’s stealth and use weapons that allow you to incapacitate an enemy, rather than kill them.

This seems very similar to the mechanics used in The Witcher 3, where moral choices were left in the hands of the player, leaving them with a truly bespoke experience.

Custom characters

CDPR’s quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz recently shed some light on the feature to Gamasutra, explaining that character creation won’t be limited by gender.

EDIT: We only caught a glimpse of the character creation screen on the demo, but the levels of customisation are allegedly endless

“One of the things we want to do in the final game is to give players as many options of customisation in the beginning of the game as we can.”

For example, the ‘Cool’ stat will determine how well you handle stress and impact a multitude of abilities, including weapon accuracy.

Finally, backstories can also be chosen, with each type having an origin story, unique dialogue options and place of birth. These paths include Nomad, Corpo and Street Kid, and you’ll have to make your decision early on.

Street stories

CD Projekt Red’s John Mamais, in an interview with OnMSFT, revealed Cyberpunk 2077 will feature around 75 “street stories”.

NIGHT CITY: Welcome to your new playground

These street stories are described as “little quests” as they have a story attached but there are no advanced cinematic storytelling sequences.

They exist to add more depth to the world of Night City and of course, provide the player with ample opportunity to explore, find items, and level up.

“In Witcher 3,” Said Mamais, “we did the open-world elements very late in the development process when we only had two or three people working on it or something. Now there’s, like, 15 people doing these open-world quests.

“There’s a couple of layers. There’s a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there’s the STSs, which are the street stories. I think there’s around 75 street stories. Then there’s minor activities as well.”